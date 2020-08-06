The global shutdown has maneuvered a curious change in the cocktail culture in the country as homegrown liquor brands have stepped it up a notch with signature blends. The newest name on the block is Gin Gin, India’s first hemp craft gin, which is set to be launched in the market this very month. The brand founded by millennial entrepreneur Shubham Khanna has been earning a lot of cred for its edgy blend which uses nine distinct botanicals, all sourced from across the country.

“Before the lockdown began we had very different plans, we were planning to source a botanical from Macedonia, and were about to import some other ingredients as well, but as the lockdown began we started thinking of procuring everything locally,” Khanna tells us.

Gin Gin utilises the one shot distillation, or the single-shot infusion process using a handmade custom column still which has been designed and made in India. “Single shot distillation is a way to produce a gin which is to put botanicals into a pot with a base spirit, allow the mix to macerate, run the still with the botanicals in the spirit, and collect the botanical distillate. This is then proofed with water and bottled at the desired strength—this is a time consuming process, but as GinGin is a small batch craft gin, it helps us to maintain quality in every batch,” we are told.

For millennial drinkers who are wary of the piney, overwrought aftertaste of most gins, the breathiness of the small batch Gin Gin could be really refreshing. “We actually didn’t want something too juniper-forward which often puts people off, we wanted something along the floral lines which would be more welcoming, which is how these particular botanicals came into play. Ultimately we wanted something easy, that could be enjoyed with friends, since that is how I stumbled upon the idea,” Khanna recalls.

Although Gin Gin is India’s first hemp gin, Khanna tells us that the hemp is utilised as just another ingredient, and he didn’t originally plan on creating a hemp gin at all. For those of you who are wondering, hemp seeds are originally a strain of the Cannabis Sativa plant; though cannabis and industrial hemp are both sourced from the same origin, the plant contains almost no Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which are responsible for the psychoactive effects associated with cannabis. This is also the reason hemp is legal in the country, and a thriving staple of the F and B industry.

Khanna reveals that the label uses hemp sourced from Uttarakhand, and some other botanicals used in Gin Gin are Himalayan Juniper, cinnamon, coriander, Lavender, Rosemary, Caraway seeds, cinnamon, Lemongrass and Butterfly pea flower. “Hemp seeds are also a great source of vitamin E and minerals, such as phosphorus, potassium, sodium, magnesium, sulfur, calcium, iron, and zinc. Hemp in our gin brings in a new almost savory, lingering taste that leaves a lasting mouthfeel and slowly introduces you to the other peculiar botanicals, in the gin,” Gin Gin wrote on its Instagram page recently.