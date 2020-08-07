If your culinary practice kicks off with excitement then you should rest assured that the end product would be deliciously divine. That’s what happened when our Sushi kit arrived at our doorstep from Pepparazzi Kitchen, started by Kolkata blogger Priyanjali Agarwal Sureka. It filled us with excitement.

This is the first time we tried our hands on making the Japanese delight at home and Sureka’s carefully crafted kit gave our culinary ambition a kick. We should tell you at the onset that even if you are an amateur in the kitchen, you can very well impress your friends and family, just like we did. And it doesn’t take much time.

The kit arranged by Sureka contains all the essentials for Sushi and it includes, uncooked Sushi rice, Nori sheets, cream cheese, Sriracha mayonnaise, rice vinegar, wasabi, finely chopped veggies, pickled ginger and soy dip sauce accompanied by a pair of chopsticks. The detailed manual in the kit will guide you quite well.

We started off by cooking the rice as instructed and added vinegar after it cooled to give some flavour to it. Once the rice was ready, we set off to arrange all the ingredient over the nori sheets. Rolling the loaded sheet could quite be a challenge and is no doubt the most important part but Sureka’s video on rolling the sushi after arranging the ingredients was quite handy and in no time our exotic recipe was ready. As suggested, we served it with pickled ginger, wasabi and soya sauce and it made our evening adda more fun.

What’s interesting about Pepparazzi Kitchen is that the almost ready-to-eat dish robs you the hassle of arranging different ingredients for one dish, which can be a daunting task given the pandemic, and also lets you take the ownership of the recipe. And that’s so fulfilling.

Sureka who turned entrepreneur recently intends to add more dishes to her repertoire and we can’t wait to try them all.