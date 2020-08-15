From Chocolate and raspberry entremets to No-Bake Peanut Butter Cheese Cake, The Park Chennai promises you a sweet weekend celebration with mason jar desserts. Dive into a plethora of taste and texture with intricate layering comprising muesli bites, mascarpone cream, 70 percent dark Callebaut chocolate and toasted walnuts, among others.



Available till August 19. INR 245 to INR 275.

Photo credit: Irina Grigoras on Unsplash