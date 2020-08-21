Ring in the celebrations for the arrival of the God of New Beginnings with JW Marriott, Kolkata’s special Modak boxes and hampers under the Marriott on Wheels home delivery programme.

Add a touch of luxury to your celebrations this year with the curated offerings that include an assortment of Lord Ganesha’s favourite traditional modaks. Choose from the Handcrafted Modak Box that contains 16 pieces of delectable modaks in a variety of mouth-watering flavours including chocolate, coconut and saffron among other variants and the JW Signature Hamper that packs in the collection of modaks with a stunning idol of Lord Ganesha, a shankh and a diya, to light up the auspicious occasion. Available on pre-ordering, the signature modak boxes are curated with love and utmost care following the guest’s safety and hygiene guidelines.

Date: Saturday, 22nd August, 2020

Timings: 12PM to 9PM

Price:

Handcrafted Modak Box – INR 1200 AI

JW Signature Hamper – INR 2200 AI

To pre-order, call or message: +91 33 6633 0000, +91 90070 66262