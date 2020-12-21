It's that time of the year again — of festivities, celebrations and great food! This Christmas, Hilton Garden Inn, New Delhi/Saket offers a lip-smacking Christmas special spread with unlimited handcrafted concoctions, personalized service, with all precautions and safety measures in place.

Curated by Executive Chef ( of Hilton Garden Inn) Vineet Bahuguna, the lavish buffet includes specialities like lemongrass scented lamb ball with bbq sauce, Grilled Fish with leeks and caper Confit, Jahangiri Murg, Hyderabadi Mirchi ka Salan, Ice plum cake, Blueberry cheesecake and many more.

For Reservations, call 98112-56642.

Price: ₹ 2,499++ onwards (per couple)

7.30 PM Onwards on 24 and 25 December 2020 at India Grill, Hilton Garden Inn, New Delhi/ Saket.