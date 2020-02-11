Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata



JW Marriott’s newest property in town with its unique liquid restaurant will be offering a romantic dinner by the terrace pool. The alfresco section of Vertex, with love-themed décor, will rustle up flavoursome five-course menu with unlimited alcohol. Live bands and DJ will further enliven your evening.

Time: 7 to 10 pm. Details: 033 6666 4444

The Lalit Great Eastern

From a romantic rendezvous at the poolside cabana to a dreamy date in the middle of the pool and a true gastronomical experience at Alfresco to a lovely spread at The Bakery, The Lalit Great Eastern has the right formula to make your Valentine’s Day impeccably special. Five-course set menu, live barbeque and sparkling wine will ensure you make memories of a lifetime.

Time: 7:30 to 10:30 pm Details: 90077 28069

One Sip Restro Café

The Valentine's Day fever will be on at One Sip Restro Café that melds music perfectly with its global fare. Choose from a combo meal that includes special heart-shaped pizza, brownie hearts and cocktails. You can also opt from a Special Day menu that includes motley of delectable like Chicken patiala with cheese kulcha, Prawn moiley with lemon rice, Prawn pattaya stir fry, Choco bomb spring roll and much more. Also, add joy to your day with Happy Hours.

Time: noon to 11pm. Details: 94777 42555

Glook, The Sky Lounge

This expansive grub station with a stunning view of the township offers you the ultimate rooftop experience, in case that is what’s in your love-filled itinerary. The menu here plays an ode to love and the highlights are Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Irani kabab, Paris and Helen cottage cheese barrel, Glook Choco Marshmallow pizza, Rick and Ilsa chocolate platter, to name a few. Also, expect soothing acoustics and candle light moments.

Time: noon to 11 pm. Details available online.

Whats Up! cafe

Celebrate the day of love an entire week and not just one day with Whats Up! Café’s Love In Every Sip N Bite. Book yourself a cozy seat at their rooftop restaurant overlooking the verdant lake and sip on some luscious cocktails and mocktails while engaging in deep conversations at the candle-lit tables. Pick and choose from the a-la-carte menu and relish Mutton Dahi Vada, Hearty Chelo Kebab, Pan Fired Noodles, Love Expresso, and more.

Time: noon to midnight, 7-16 February. Details: 80133 33189

The Westin Kolkata, Rajarhat

Take your love to the highest level with 31/32 at The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat. The spectacular rooftop bar presents an 8-day-long Valentines escapade that will make your day ultra special with live music and a fantastic spread that will hit the right spots. Also, each day has a theme which means new experience.Time: 7 pm to 1 am. Details: 033 4037-1234



JW Marriott Kolkata

This year, JW Marriott Kolkata will make sure that guests have a luxurious experience at the hotel’s various restaurants and eat their hearts out. JW Kitchen, the property’s stunning all-day dining, will offer a couple package for a dinner buffet and premium beverages, featuring breathtaking dishes like Hearty Island Seafood Chowder, Ricotta Rice Ball with Honey Chili Sauce, Oat Crusted Chicken Breast, Slow Roast Honey & Cinnamon Glazed Gammon, Veracruz Style Baked Whole Fish, to name a few. The decadent feast will also include a wide spread of cuisines such as Asian, Mexican, Indian, Middle Eastern and Burmese, along with an exciting selection of live counters, like international cheese, Teppanyaki, a wooden Chat cart, Khow Suey table, live pasta and a Shawarma station.

Pocket Pich: Rs 4999 onwards

Details: 33 6633 0000

Ozora

Celebrate your love at 328ft as Ozora lays out the most romantic setting for the perfect date with your beloved along with some sumptuous delicacies like Dal Makhani Tart, Stuffed Polenta, Seafood Risotto and much more. So, say it with a candle light dinner at Ozora.

When: 14th February, 4 pm onwards

Pocket Pinch: Rs. 2000 for a couple

Ocean Grill

Ocean Grill has created a special V’Day Couple Package consisting of everything you and your partner would wish for. The package featuring unlimited veg and non-veg starters, main course and dessert with Wine/Beer/Cocktail/Spirit is surely going to blow your mind with its delicious and refreshing flavours and fragrances.

Timings: noon to 11 pm, February 14

Price Range: Rs. 2999/- (+taxes)

Bon Appetit

Chef Rahul Arora of Bon Appetit has created a special menu for Valentine’s Day named as Paint the Town Red. As the name suggests, the menu features everything in red, the color of passion and romance. Paint the Town Red menu presents us with Red Velvet Coffee, Red Velvet Cold Coffee, Red Chilli Iced Tea, Spicy Tangy Wings, Chicken with Chilli Jam on Toast, Paneer with Chilli Jam on Toast, Red Bell Pepper with Macaroni Salad, Devils Wild Berry Muffins, Red Velvet and Cream Cheese Crepes, Strawberry Red Velvet Jar and last but not the least, Blind Love Pancakes. Exciting, isn’t it? So do not think twice and try out this quirky and lovely menu with your loved one this Valentine’s.

Date: 7th to 21st of February, 2020

Timings: 9 to 8.30 pm

Price Range: From Rs. 70/- to Rs. 200/- (+taxes)

Paranthe Wali Galli

The 42-seater Parantha Joint, situated in the by-lanes of Sarat Bose Road, presents their special Basant Menu for this Valentine’s Day. The menu comprises dishes like Kaale Chane Aur Adrak ka Paratha, Methi Matar Malai Paratha, Methi Chicken Paratha, Palak Paneer Paratha, Anda Kalimirch Paratha, Barbatti ka Paratha, Fotpaath wala Mamlet Toast, Cheese Cheela, Murabbe ka Paratha and finally, a dessert cum main course, Gajar ke Halwe ka Paratha. Too unique to believe, right? So taste these scrumptious Paranthas as soon as possible and witness an experience like never before.

Date: 7th to 21st of February, 2020

Timings: 9 am to 9 pm

Pocket pinch: From Rs. 109/- to Rs. 149/- (+taxes)

Traffic Gastropub

Located in City Centre 2, the Valentine’s Day menu at Traffic Gastropub comprises ten dishes with some really quirky names such as Red Carpet Lady (Mutton Boti Kebab), Be My Valentine (Roasted Chicken served with Mash Potato), Pyar Jhukta Nehi (Kolkata Kathi Roll – Paneer/Chicken), Pyar ka Panchnama (Crispy Fried Chicken 2 pc + Chicken Tikka 2 pc + Dragon Fish 4 pc + Fish Finger 2 pc + Chilli Chicken 4 pc) and many more. The cocktail menu consist of 7 refreshing cocktails with Valentine special names like Attract (Combination of Vodka, Vermouth with touch of bitter), Heart Cracker (a house specialty mix with Dark Rum Grenadine and Ginger Beer), Flip for Felicity (a preferred mix for all-day hangouts with Gin, Sour Mix, Rose Water, Angostura and Egg White optional), etc.

Timings: From 12:30 am to 12 am, 14th of February, 2020

Pocket Pinch for the Food Menu: From Rs. 299/- to Rs. 799/- (+taxes)

Pocket Pinch for the Cocktail Menu: From Rs. 450/- to Rs. 650/- (+taxes)

The Lords and Barons

This Valentine’s Day, The Lords and Barons presents two delicious and rejuvenating cocktails Mamas Grail’s (made with Vodka, fresh pomegranate, green chilli, litchi, and lime juice) and Rose (made with Gin infused white gin, Egg White, Fresh Lime, and Cranberry) specially curated to celebrate the precious bond which you share with your beloved.

Timings: 1 pm to 11.30 pm

Price: Rs. 450/- (+taxes)

The Drunken Monkey

The Drunken Monkey has curated a Valentine’s Day Special Cocktail and Mocktail menu. In the Cocktail section, they are presenting five attractive cocktails such as Amore Mio (Vodka based Cocktail with a hint of fresh Strawberry and Vanilla), Love Stuck (Gin based cocktail with a fresh fruits and fresh Bitter Cherries), My Funny Valentine (Gin based cocktail with Berries), Be Mine (Whiskey based cocktail with Honey Cinnamon and Star Anise) and lastly Tie Me Up Tie Me Down (Tequila based Cocktail, Fresh Cucumber, and Cranberry). In the Mocktail section, the menu again comprises 5 refreshing mocktails like Couple Fantasy (Mango and Pineapple juice-based Mocktail with fresh cream), U & Me (Litchi juice mixed with Chocolate and Vanilla), Virgin Sangria (Old school mocktail with mixed fresh fruits), Bon Fire (Energy-based mocktail with Mango puree and Orange juice) and Lavender Spriter (Lavender flavored mocktail with fresh cucumber). Not only this, but they are also bringing a 3 course Valentine’s Special Food menu for the folks.

Timings: Noon to 11.30 pm, 14th of February, 2020

Cocktails: Rs. 450/- (+taxes), Mocktails: Rs. 250/- (+taxes)

Venezia and Branches

Venezia and Branches, located at Kaikhali has curated a 3-course Valentine’s Special Food menu to make your V-Day experience fully valuable. The same menu is also available at the hotel pub - The Drunken Monkey. This 3-course Valentine’s Special Food Menu presents us with some amazing Indian, Oriental and Continental delicacies, available in both Veg and Non-Veg. The menu has been curated in such a way that it covers all the essential items one would like to indulge in. From Soups & Salads to delicious starters, main course and dessert, they have got you fully covered. Some of the must-try items from each section are Sev Puri Chaat, Murgh Malai Kebab, Lemon Coriander Soup, Dragon Chicken, Fried Jalapeno, Chicken Tetrazani, and Orange Caramel Custard.

Timings: Noon to 11:30 pm, 14th of February, 2020

Pocket Pinch: Veg Section Rs. 795+ and Non-Veg Section Rs. 995+

Ministry of Booze

For Valentine’s Day Ministry of Booze is hosting a special event – Love Express 2020 for the folks where you can eat, drink and dance like no one’s watching! Yes, it’s true! The Liquor options included in the event will be IMFL Brands like Black & White 8 YO, Starling Reserve B10, Verve, Barcardi White, Old Monk, Tuborg, Budweiser and Indian Gin with delicious food items such as Crispy Chilli Babycorn, Tandoori Aloo, Chilli Chicken in Dhaba Style, Masala Cocktail Fish Finger and Murgh Tikka in Skewers. Not only this, but you also get to groove to the beats of DJ Ritesh and DJ Rohit, the performers of the day.

Timing: From 9 pm to 1 am, 14th of February, 2020

Entry fee for Couples: Rs. 2499. Single - Rs. 1999/-

Echoes

ECHOES curated the two most perfect Red Cocktails for this season of love and fondness. With their lip-smacking dishes, beverages and friendly staff, it’s receiving all the love and support which these people deserve. Sip on Valentine’s Special Red Cocktails – Scoty Ballantine (made with Ballantine Whiskey, Watermelon chunks, Lime Juice, Watermelon Syrup and served on the rocks) and Hard On (made with Jim Beam, Lime Juice, Cranberry Juice, and Earl Grey Syrup).

Timings: 12:30 pm to 12 midnight, 14th of February, 2020

Price: Rs. 399/- (+taxes)

Soul The Sky Lounge

The highlights are Baked potatoes, Garden Surprise Pizza, Spaghetti Aglio Olio, Mushroom Stuffed with Pesto and Cheese, Grilled Chicken Burger, Prawns, Asparagus Risotto in Cream Sauce, Cream Cheese Risotto, Spaghetti with Meat Ball, Fusion Darsan With Ice-cream, Midnight Blue, Virgin Mojito, Birds of Paradise and Evening Bliss. Also, take part in an interesting competition.

Time- 6pm- 12 midnight, 14th February 2020

Pocket Pinch: Rs 1200 for two people

Lord of the Drinks

Lord of the Drinks LOTD has curated two very special dishes along with their existing widespread menu for Valentine’s Day. Choose from an array of heart shaped special vegetarian and non-vegetarian pizza's like the 'Pepperoni Pizza', or try the flavorsome and delicious desserts like the 'Kissing Booth', a heart shaped velvet white chocolate pastry layered with cream cheese, rich cream and garnished with nuts and strawberry relish.

Time: noon to midnight, 14th February, 2020

Price for two – 1000++ without alcohol; 1800++ with alcohol

For Reservations: 9831568080/ 9831638080

Chapter 2

Love is in the air and Chapter 2, the only retro dining restaurant in Calcutta has decked up for pairs in Love to enjoy a romantic lunch and candle light dinner, while listening to romantic numbers at Chapter 2 during this endearing month. The special buffet will have Chicken Sweet Corn Soup, Veg Sweet Corn Soup, Kimchi, Chicken Mini Breast Cutlet, Prawn Lumpia Roll, Chicken Wings In Chilli Sauce, Sweet Chilli Potato, Fish And Chicken In Schezwan/ Garlic Sauce, Chicken Stroganoff, Egg Chicken Hakka Noodles, Herb Butter Rice, Veg Pasta In Tomato Basil Sauce/ White Sauce, Egg Chicken Fried Rice, Exotic Veg In Oyster Sauce and items like Darsaan, Flavoured Mousse, Caramel Custard And Brownies With Vanilla Ice Cream.

Timings: noon to 10:30 pm, 14th February, 2020

Pocket Pinch: Rs 630 all-inclusive per person

Hammer

Sip on some exotic cocktails like Lady in Red (Fresh strawberries, vodka and Cointreau); Stupid Cupid (Passion fruit syrup, gin, grenadine and tonic); #Love’O’Matic (Long island iced tea, topped up with cranberry) or Chocolate Temptation(Baileys Irish cream, coffee liqueur, Vanilla ice cream). Fancy dining and casual restaurants alike are going beyond hearts and flowers this Valentine’s Day. They provide V-day promotions and offerings, cooked up in honour of the day of love, especially for the cupid-struck peeps! ‘Hammer’ has on offer, a special menu that celebrates the fuzzy feeling of love, from February 7th to 14th. Dine under the stars at our rooftop lounge bar with groovy music, as ‘Hammer’ is all prepared to leave you love-struck!

Pocket Pinch: Rs.1, 500 plus taxes with alcohol for two people

Timing: 12pm to 1am on Wednesday Friday & Saturday; 12pm to 12am on Monday, Tuesday & Thursday

Contact No: +917439243082

Friday Release

The Valentine’s Day spread at Friday Release includes Masala Crispy Fry Sweet Potato, Chicken Gulabi Tikka, Butter Prawn Tarts, Peri Peri Wings, Strawberry Salad, Shirley Temple, Roy Rogers and Red Velvet Cheesecake. To add more fun to your day click a photo with your partner at Friday Release and upload on your social media pages tagging Friday Release to get a flat 14% off on your bill instantly.

Time: 12 pm-11pm, 14th February 2020

Pocket Pinch: Rs 1000 plus GST for 2 people

Oudh 1590

Shower some Awadhi love on your partner with the likes of Gulaab Sharbat, Smoked Tandoori Lobster, Crab Shammi Kabab, Shikari tandoori Teetar, Gosht Nalli Kabab, Tandoori Anda, Mutton Galawati Kabab, Raan Biryani… and the list can go on. End on a sweet note with Shahi Tukda and the house special Gajar Ke Halwa.

Timings: 12 pm to 3:30 pm and 6:30 pm to 10:30 pm

Pocket Pinch (For Two): Rs 1200/- plus taxes (approx)

Capella - AltAir

Dj Jimmy will make you high on love at Capella AltAir in Salt Lake. Start off with Chilli Chicken, Tangra Style, Mushroom Buttons AOP style with cheese, Mutton Shammi Kebab with Coriander Pudina Chutney, Thin Crust Pizzas, Dum Biryani and more.

Time: 8:00pm onwards.

ibis Kolkata Rajarhat

ibis Kolkata Rajarhat’s Valentine’s Day menu offers everything from hearty dishes to sweet desserts and you can rest assured knowing that your loved one will fall hard for these loving delicacies. Sample scrumptious recipes like Grilled chicken, Paneer Tikka, Pan fried momos, Fish Fingers and many more. Have a candle light dinner under the open sky at Alfresco with unlimited mocktails along with a multi cuisine buffet. Each couple also gets a take away gift.

Cost for Two - Rs 2500 Inclusive of taxes per couple

Time: 8 pm to 11 pm, 14th February 2020

Yauatcha

The patisserie selection at Yauatcha boasts of an extensive array of petits gateaux, and macarons that draw their inspiration from Chinese ingredients yet are presented in a classic European style. The Valentine’s Day special petits gateaux selection includes the much-loved rose-shaped dessert, the Raspberry Delice which is made using raspberry dark chocolate mousse, lychee panna cotta and hazelnut brownie, the freshly baked heart-shaped Strawberry Macaron filled with smooth strawberry butter cream and sweet strawberry compote (only available for dine-in). Lastly, the very vibrant red coloured Raspberry Macaron that is filled with smooth and rich raspberry butter cream and tangy mandarin compote.

Cost: Rs 800 ++

Date: Till 29th February

Details: 09222222800.

Park Pavilion

Valentine's Day is just around the corner and if you still haven't figured out how to make this day special for your significant other, then Park Pavilion, the 24 hour restaurant and coffee shop of Jameson Inn Shiraz is offering plenty of options for you to get out and spend the evening with your special one. Choose from an array of options at the buffet with delectable like Ajab Pyar Ki Gajab Kahani (Pahari Paneer Tikka), True Love (Murg Malai Tikka), Hum Dam (Papdi Chaat), Dharkan (Dahi Wada), Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (Pasta Salad In Pesto Sauce), Pyar To Ho Nahi Tha (Fattoush Salad) Salads (Non-Veg): Love Story (Tandoori Chicken Chaat) & Dil Chahta Hai (Devil Egg Salad), among others.

Timings: 14th February, 2020, 7:30pm to 11pm

Pocket Pinch: Rs 799/- (inclusive of taxes)

Monkey Bar

This year, Monkey Bar, India’s favourite gastropub is ditching the roses for the rosè, and calling lovers over to wreak havoc to the beat of some incredible music and get Drunk in Love all weekend from February 14-16, 2020. Packed with wine-laced cocktails and live performances with the incredibly talented musicians Paloma and Adil, and in-house DJ in attendance, a quirky love ambience and racy and sweet and spicy love potions in the form of some amazing wine cocktails - it’s a weekend planned to get you and your partner in a trouble- making mood. Quirky Love is Drunk in Love.

Timimg: Sunday to Thursday noon to midnight; Friday : noon to 1 am; & Saturday noon to 2 am

Fab Café

This Valentine’s Day, indulge into the healthy organic and fat-free dessert and smoothie bowl as your favourite all-day diner Fabcafe, Kolkata is all set with their speciality food items - Fabcafe Chocolate Cake and the Very Berry Smoothie Bowl. The mouth-watering ‘Fabcafe Chocolate Cake’ is prepared with a mixture of almond flour; house made desi ghee and coconut sugar. There's also an option to add a scoop of mixed berry ice cream to add that extra zing; alongside, the ‘Very Berry Smoothie Bowl’ is made up of mixed berries topped with house made granola and fresh fruits, it also has a vegan option available.

Timing: Monday – Sunday: 8:30am –10:30pm, till February 20

Cost for two: Rs. 1400

Taj and Vivanta

At Souk and Grill by the Pool in Taj Bengal, have a lavish and memorable date night. The highlights includes Rose’ cream cheese pate, palm heart, micro cress; Makroot chicken, Bacon wrapped water chestnut, Or Vietnamese red curry tossed strawberry & asparagus. Mains include Wok & Stir fry -Kolkata beckti with leek and onion, Malaysian yellow curry, Prawn onion and peppers or Bamboo shoot baby corn & onion. Pig out on desserts like Strawberry moulleux au chocolate with crème anglaise or Raspberry griandiya cremeaux.

At Wink and Mynt in Vivanta, enjoy a gala buffet with a glass of sparkling wine as welcome drink, Channel Music and attractive take away gifts

Details: 7.30 pm- 12 midnight

M Bar Kitchen

Experience the madness of love with some kick-ass music this Valentine's Day at your favourite nightclub. DJ Girish has the perfect playlist to enliven your romance-laden day. Also, some star models would be bartending for the night giving out love portions to the guests along with free Idee Sunglasses.

When: 14th February, 8 pm onwards

Pocket Pinch: Rs. 2000 for a couple (terms & conditions apply)

The Parking Lot

The Parking Lot is all set to offer an amazing experience with its special menu including items like Sizzling Love, Gandi Baat, Pyaar Ishq & Chaat and more. Innovative cocktails like Love at First Sight and more will add to the experience. Also, play some with interesting games like Drinking Roulette, Tic Tac Toe, Ultimate Punch and much more.

Price - Rs. 1200 for two (exclusive of taxes)

Contact Details: 6292128720

Arsty Coffee and Culture

Take your bae to her favourite coffee place in the city and treat her to delectables like Cheesecake with Fresh Strawberry Compote or the Artsy Strawberry Mousse and add more sweetness to your relationship. Their Pancake with Lotus Spread and Strawberry is also worth pigging out. The festival is from Tuesday 11th Feb to Sunday 19th Feb.

Flurys

Think of all things pink with Flurys, the iconic and your favourite tearoom in the city. Take a pick from Pink Rumballs, Ruby Chocolates, Pink Velvet Pastry, Glazed Berry Donuts to Raspberry and Almond Macaroons, Rose Petal Souffle, Cranberry Cupcakes and Heart Fondant Cookies. Pocket pinch: Rs 80 onwards.

Bakstage

The Valentine’s Day spread at Bakstage includes Caprice Pollo Mini Steak with Blue Cheese, Fungi Risotto Fritters, Four Cheese and Herbs Marinara, Aragula, Pasta, Cioccolato Cream Pancake and Mandarin Rose Mojito.

Date: Feb 7 to 16,

Meal for two: Rs 1,500 plus GST

Kouzina Mining Co

Kouzina Mining Co has whipped up a special dessert festival for Valentines and the desserts are blissful. Make note of the fare that includes delicious Strawberry Cheese Cake or decadent Banoffee and Lime Pies. You can also opt from classic Bread Custard Pudding or Chocolate Lava Cake. Chocolate Salami and Double Nutty Brownie is also there in the menu.

Ovenfresh, Kenilworth Hotel

At Ovenfresh in Kenilworth Hotel, get your hands on delightful cookies and cupcakes. Take home sweet memories with a nicely done box that includes chocolates, brownies, cup cakes, pastry and cookies.

Time: 10 to 8pm, 14th Feb

Pocket Pinch: Rs. 499 All Inclusive

Pour House

Pour House has curated a three-course meal for your special day. Your evening will be super special with delectables like Heart Beet- Root Cream Cheese Cakes, Valentines Special Grilled Smoke Chicken, Fishy Romance and more from the veg and non-veg selections. From the mains pig out on Buddha’s Love, Love Bangers & Mash and wash it down with trippy drinks.

Potboiler

Still single? Walk in this book themed café and sip some love from the cup and get lost in the world of your favourite authors. All singles, (solo guest) will be treated to a free Cappuccino on the 14th. There are also free homemade cookie with Rose Cappuccino. Also, you can order anything in pair and get the second one at 50% off. Check out the social media handles for exciting games that will fetch you prizes. The deal will be sealed with musical beats as an Open mic night will enliven the evening.

Date: Till 16th February

Pocket Pinch: Cost for 2: Rs600++