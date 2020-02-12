This Valentine’s Day express your love with Fabelle’s Choco Deck Milk & Ruby Chocolate – a brand new variant to make your love-filled week more blissful.

A delightful bar, Fabelle Choco Deck Milk & Ruby Chocolate has been specially crafted with a layer of Ruby chocolate between two layers of milk chocolate bringing together the mild fruity taste of Ruby chocolate and the rich sweet taste of Milk Chocolate. Almonds and crisps further give the bars a crunchy texture that complements the smoothness of chocolate. An extension of the brand’s Ruby chocolate experience, having mild fruity notes and natural ruby colour, it is available across the cities of Kolkata, Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Hyderabad. Fabelle Choco Deck Milk & Ruby Chocolate is available in two SKUs priced at Rs 85 (55g) to Rs 200 (121.5 g).

Commenting on the launch, Anuj Rustagi, Chief Operating Officer - Chocolates, Confectionary, Coffee and New Categories - Food Division, ITC Ltd. says, “Fabelle was created with the vision to deliver extraordinary chocolate experiences to Indian consumers. From handcrafted luxury chocolates to scaling up the FMCG segment; our relentless focus has been on introducing new and unique chocolate experiences for the Indian chocolate consumer.”