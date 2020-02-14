PLANNING TO BAKE something special for your loved one, this Valentine’s Day? This wild berry cheesecake with almond sable will fill their heart with more love. Urvika Kanoi of The Daily whips up an exclusive decadent dessert just in time for the special day. So wear your chef’s hat and impress your significant other with your culinary prowess.

Wild berry cheesecake with almond sable

FOR THE CHEESECAKE

Ingredients

Cream cheese - 50gm| Fresh cream (can use low fat) - 2 TSP | Whipping cream - 75gm |Icing sugar - 1 TBSP | Raspberry puree - 1 TBSP | Strawberry puree - 1 TBSP

GARNISH

● Fresh berries ● Coconut flakes ● For the sable - (12 pcs) ● Butter - 65gm ● Sugar - 25gm ● Egg white - 1 egg ● Almond powder - 95gm Method : ● Whip the whipping cream to soft peaks. ● Mix the cream cheese, sugar & fresh cream. Slowly incorporate the whipping cream into this mix. ● Add the purees to the mix and put into a mould. Chill overnight. For the sable ● Cream the butter & sugar together. ● Add egg white & almond powder. ● Knead into a dough. Let it rest for 20 minutes. ● Roll and cut into 2inch dia cookies. ● Bake in a pre-heated oven at 160 degree for 12-15 minutes. ● Once the cookies have cooled. Demould and attach two half domes together to make 1 dome. ● Put the dome on top of the sable. ● Garnish with fresh berries and coconut flakes. ● Serve chilled.