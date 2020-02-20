If alfresco set ups are your thing then SP Sky Lounge should be music to your ears. The latest roof-top restaurant in the city, in Southern Avenue, plays on the comfort factor enticing you with its timeless décor and compact global menu comprising your all-time favourite bites. Think of preferred munchies like chilli cheese toast or the popular hors d'oeuvres like pan-fried chilli fish, drums of heaven, fried fish and a whole lot more. Of course, there is Biryani in the menu and so are sizzlers and chicken steak. “We always wanted to keep things classy and simple with comfort factor as a priority. We didn’t want experimental food or drama on the table to overpower our patron’s senses. SP Sky Lounge is a place to relax with your loved ones and engage in conversations without getting distracted to irrelevant things,” says owner Kushagra Jalan, director Lake Side Hotels Pvt Ltd.

Enjoying the alfresco set up under an overcast sky in a wintery and windy afternoon, we made ourselves comfortable at the 1800 sq ft terrace of Southern Plaza Hotel. From their ala carte menu, our first choice was Tandoori Prawn, something that has already gained popularity with its new patrons. The tandoori recipe had a more creamy texture which enhanced its flavour profile and that we were informed was from the grated cheese used in the marination. A dash of the zesty chaat masala over the prawns added more zing making it more delectable and the coriander and mint chutney optional. From the North Indian selections, the high point of the Achaari Paneer Tikka was the evenly distributed spices.

Taking our pick from the Chinese selection, we sampled Pan Fried Chilli Fish tossed in sweet chilli sauce and Hakka Noodles with exotic veggies in schezwan sauce. The gravy in the latter with hot sauce made broccoli and bell peppers juicy and complemented the noodles well. We washed down the extra hotness of the dish with Pink Lady, a tangy mocktail made from strawberry squash.

From their humble Continental section, we soothed our taste buds with the baked Veg Au Gratin. The creamy delicacy was followed by Chello Cottage Cheese Sizzler, taking inspiration from the iconic chello kebab of Park Street, sans the meat. A vegetarian sizzler, the paneer here is seasoned with spices and mashed to make it into a patty and smothered with soya sauce based gravy. Served with saffron rice, veggies and mash, it makes for a filling meal.

Their dessert menu is short and sweet and we were lost in the smoothness of the Tiramisu served in a martini glass garnished with chocolate chips and a mesh of saffron flavoured caramelised sugar. Chocolate addicts must try their Ghana Chocolate Truffle Bomb served with an ice-cream. Drenched in chocolate sauce, the eggless choice, with a soft red velvet sponge at the centre breaks the overdose of chocolate, and is a sinful treat.



Pocket pinch for two: Rs 600+ tax