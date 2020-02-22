Today's Maragarita Day, and irrespective of your day's ititnerary you should head out for some cocktail binging. Now, that summer's on its way, city pubs are stepping it up and re-imagining the margarita with seasonal bounties. While a traditional margarita is made with tequila, orange liqueur, and lime juice, Kolkata's mixologists are curating a wide range of other varities as well, with exotic ingredients too.

Here's a pub crawl we made you so you can head out with your BFFs and get margarita drunk!

Lord of the Drinks

At the newly opened Lord of the Drinks in Kolkata you'll find an xclusive offer of 1:1 on their Classic Margarita (tequila, triple sec, lime juice) from 12 Noon to 8:00pm. You can pair it with their lip-smacking appetisers such the ‘Thai Chicken Spring Roll’ or try our flavoursome ‘Crispy Corn Bhel ’ or dig into our favourite ‘Beer Chicken Chips’

Price: 395++

Try the margarita at The Lord of the Drinks which also has a 40-ft bar

The Fatty Bao

At the popular Asian gastrobar The Fatty Bao, you'll find a Dill & Cucumber Margarita, which is set to be a summer favourite, considering its seasonal relevance. The joint also has a brand new cocktail menu, featuring in-house natural ingredients like squash, kumquat etc, which you need to check out!

Price – Rs. 545

Dill & Cucumber margarita at The Fatty Bao

Monkey Bar

At Monkey Bar you can do some major exploring as the joint offers passion fruit, lemon and strawberry margaritas.

The range of margaritas at Monkey Bar

Yauatcha

At the Kolkata dim sum and tea house Yauatcha, you'll find classic passion fruit margarita mde with Tequila, Triple sec, Lime juice, Simple syrup and fresh passion fruits.

Price: Rs 495

Chilli's Grill and Bar

Chillil's has a fantastic margarita menu, featuring the best hand-shaken margaritas, and the Mexican eatery uses ingrdients like orange juice, pineapple juice, mint leaves, mojito syrup, melon syrup. The must try? Their Presidente Margarita.

Price: Rs 575