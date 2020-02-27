We don't need an excuse to indulge in some top-tier biryanis, but Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata gave us a really good one. The brand new hotel is hosting a Kebab and Biryani Festival, where you'll find a stunning curation of unusual flavours, fusion biryanis, local styles from across the country and some incredible kebabs. Kava, the hotel's multi-cuisine all-day diner has a strong focus on desi tastes and nuances of homegrown cookery, so it was no surprise to find that the festival actually features some of the most unusual biryanis from different cities of the country.

Lamb Galouti Kebab

Unlike most kebab festivals, Fairfield's spread had a very balanced variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian options like the Bharwan Tangri Kebab, the delicious Sikampuri Kebab (which is a fantastic Hyderabadi speciality not easily available in the city) the OG of all kebabs, Lucknowi Lamb Galouti Kebab, and Badam aur Mewa ke Kakori Kebab. One particularly good grilled number was the Bharwan Malai Paneer Tikka, which featured succulent paneer cubes filled with well-cooked flavoured cheese.

Bharwan Paneeer Malai Kebab

Another stunning appetiser was the Lehsooni Jhinga, a desi take on grilled garlic prawns which were impossibly creamy, and balanced in consistency. The festival is big on fusion numbers and has made it a point to bring in some playful global influences into the age-old Indian biryanis. One of our favourite picks was the Multigrain Seafood Biryani, which was conceived like risotto and was prepared with generous portions of well-seasoned seafood chunks. If you're a vegetarian fusion fanatic, go for the Vilaity Subz Risotto Biryani, which follows the same format.

Kasaragod Egg Biryani

The Hyderabadi Kachhe Gosht ki Biryani is good for those who are looking for more classic picks; it features slow-cooked rice prepared with a melange of roasted spices and chunks of juicy lamb. Do make it a point to check out some Malabari favourites which are not as readily available in Kolkata, like Kasaragod Egg Biryani and Malabari Fish Biryani.