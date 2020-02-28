CATCHING UP ON a Friday release we stepped into the Insignia Lounge and Bar at Inox, South City Mall, to check out the latest additions to their fine-dining menu. The only watering hole in a multiplex in India, Insignia’s bar area we noticed, is more lit up now and the ambiance is inviting with comfortable and classic leather couches and impeccable hospitality. The lounge though is an extension of Inox Insignia that offers 7-star movie watching experience with a whole lot of luxe features like a butler on call, adjustable head rest in the recliner, blanket facilities, USB slots and more, can be accessed by cinephiles watching movies in other screens in the premises.

The 12-seater lounge lifted our mood with their potent mixes like Twisted Whiskey Sour. The whiskey-based drink has been mellowed down by adding orange juice and giving the egg whites a miss. There are classic cocktails and mocktails available apart from premium liquors, single malts and Sula. In case popcorn is the non-negotiable item on your list when on a movie date, try the Popcorn Smoothie. A delicious mix of popcorn and smoothie topped with caramelised and salted popcorn, you will love the soft crunch of the corn in the drink.

The vegetarian menu, curated by celebrity chef Vicky Ratnani, offers a delectable selection and we sampled the Hariyali Spiced Biryani first. The green spices in the slow-cooked dish with marinated veggies like cauliflower and potato, tempered with caramelised onion and cashews did not make us miss our meat in the famed Mughlai item. You can make your wok here with noodles or rice, your choice of sauce and throw in some protein like paneer and silken tofu for a wholesome meal. We opted for Wok Rice with hot garlic sauce served with the crunch of salted peanuts. Their Rissoto is amazingly creamy with parmesan and butter adding silkiness to the Arborio rice-based Italian recipe cooked with fresh roasted veggies and mushroom. For the ones who are on a keto diet, their Keto Lasagna is a must-try.

We couldn’t miss their extremely popular Twice Baked Khichdi that has the backing of celebs. The sour layer of yoghurt tempered with mustard and curry leaves over a bed of flavoursome khichdi is so delectably comforting. Finish off your meal with a heart-shaped Red Velvet cake presented with strawberry and fig slices and thick strawberry sauce.

Rs 1,400 (AI) with alcohol for two