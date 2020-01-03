Hari Singh, the founder of the newly launched Briggs Brewery, has a simple philosophy: Bengalureans know Bengalureans best. With this in mind, his craft beer brand caters to the taste of the city, and is brewed in one of the oldest breweries. With four beers on offer right now, in bottles and kegs, the brand is all set to take on the market. We speak to Hari about what to expect from the brand:

How do you brew your beers?

We use one of the oldest brewery companies in Bengaluru to brew our beer. The process that we use is completely traditional, artistic and fully manual. We only use copper vessels for this process, which gives it a unique flavour.

Which are the variants currently on offer?

Briggs has four signature flavours. The American IPA, which is called Hoppy Feet, is a moderate to highly bitter beer that gets it signature dryness from the American-grown hops we use. It is a full-bodied, golden beer that has a resinous flavour and has a piney or floral aroma. Our next beer is the Belgian Wit called Willy’s Witbier. This is a light-coloured, light-bodied drink with a low bitterness profile. This classic uses malted and unmalted wheat, oats and a secret blend of spices to give it a signature hazy white look and unique flavour.

Our Irish stout is called Stout Alchemy and this is a full-bodied black beer which has a deep flavour of roasted barley with hints of chocolate, caramel and coffee. And finally, there is the Belgian strong ale called Griffin. Fruity, with an artfully balanced hop flavour and aroma, it suits a wide variety of palettes.

Why did you choose to open a bottled beer brand, as opposed to a brewery?

The main reason is because we wanted to tap a wider audience. This way, when one craves craft beer, they don’t necessarily have to go to a brewery. People can enjoy it while relaxing at home.

Hari Singh

What are your expansion plans?

Right now, we are focusing on the local market. We plan to launch new hybrid beers soon. By the end of 2021 we plan on expanding into six cities. Currently, we want to gain a loyal consumer base in namma Bengaluru before going out to other cities.

Rs. 120 upwards. At select pubs and retail stores

