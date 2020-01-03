IT’S AN ABSOLUTE delight to watch seasoned meat get tenderised over a charcoal grill, lending that perfect charred flavour to the dish. That’s what we did at Ocean Grill, before delectable offerings from the new Steak O Grill menu made it to our plate. Offering global cuisine, the menu at this 100-seater restaurant has ample options for meat lovers, especially sea food fans.

The Portuguese peri-peri jumbo prawns was the first to tease our taste buds and the strong punch of the African spice makes the delicacy more appetising. Shane Chatterjee, who owns the fine diner in partnership with his wife Sumana Sen, informs us that Bhoot Jolokia or ghost peppers have also been used in the recipe. Before the two spicy ingredients scare you, we must tell you that the dish is not overly spicy, and can be relished by folks who prefer milder flavours as well.

The menu also has fish, but we opted for the Moroccan rusel-hanout octopus served with a spicy salsa and citrus salad. The chewy delicacy stands out for its special spice prepared in-house. Simpler options like the Chargrilled harissa chicken are also in the menu, and the bite-size pieces are mildly spicy. For porkaholics, there are two basic must-try recipes from the lot. The first one being the juicy Crispy bacon wrapped chicken served with mash, and the other one is the classic BBQ pork chops. The latter, made in honey mustard sauce and red wine jus gave the ribs a smooth texture with a hint of sweetness and comes highly recommended.

Continuing with the meaty treats, we sampled the Filet Mignon or Beef steak, served medium rare. Accompanied by mash, the extra helping of mushroom jus, makes the steak even juicier. The Steak O Grill is not an overdose of meat and also has vegetarian options like a Spicy paneer patty, Cajun chargrilled vegetables and Moroccan grilled mushrooms. Meal for two `1,500+