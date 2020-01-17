Dim sum tea house Yauatcha is making it easier for us to cook better with their impeccably curated Masterclass sessions just in time to prepare us for the Chinese New Year. This Friday, Chef Kushal Lama is all set to conduct dim sum making workshop at Yauatcha, which aims to master the eatery's famous impeccably wrapped dim sums. This session will take the patrons through a step by step process, teaching them three different folds that the culinary chefs use while preparing these delicate dim sum. Some of the dishes which will be demonstrated are hot and spicy Chicken Shanghai Dumpling, the chef special soft and juicy Chicken Coriander Dumpling, the must have Vegetable Poached Peking Dumpling and the Mandarin Dumpling along with some tea.

And for those who love Yauatcha's patisserie, you can drop by on January 17 for their dessert Masterclass in celebration of the Chinese New Year festivities. Patisserie Head Chef Kaushik is all set to exhibit the art of dessert making through a workshop which will take the patrons through a step by step process, to creating numbers like Chocolate Hazelnut Mousse, which comes with a crunchy hazelnut and honeycomb ice-cream, rainbow coloured Macarons and Yauatcha’s special Honeycomb Ice Cream.The Master class will be followed by a tasting session of the desserts.