Starbucks is bringing back Barista Pride with the simultaneous launch of... wait for it - 174 new beverages! Here's how it works: Starbucks partners from all stores across India conceptualise and create an innovative beverage unique to their respective store.

The campaign called Starbucks Crawl, takes you on a beverage exploration trail around the nation with innovative Barista Pride beverages. With every unique beverage, collect stamps along the way on the Barista Pride passport. Post the seventh beverage, customers will receive the eighth beverage for free as a completion and reward token. Additionally, customers can share their own Starbucks crawl journeys and stand a chance to win free Starbucks beverages for a month.

The wide range of unique beverages includes Cocoa Vanilla latte available at the DLF promenade store in New Delhi - this is a delicious combination of vanilla, mocha with our rich espresso shot topped with whipped cream mocha drizzle as well as Marble Mocha Macchiato, a combination of white mocha topped with a rich ristretto shot and finished with chocolate and caramel drizzle, available at the Chapel Road outlet in Mumbai.

“Starbucks is dedicated to delivering an unparalleled experience for all our customers. We are constantly innovating to meet the varied coffee preference and flavour profiles of our customers. We are delighted to reintroduce ‘Starbucks Barista Pride’ - a coffee forward initiative which highlights the coffee skills and a deep understanding of coffee that our Starbucks baristas possess, and bring to our customers a wide range of artisanal beverages,” said Navin Gurnaney, ceo, Tata Starbucks Pvt. Ltd.

Barista Pride Beverages will be available across all Tata Starbucks stores till January 31, 2020.