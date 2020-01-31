Hakkaland, the renowned Indo-Chinese restaurant located at Harrow, North West part of London recently won two awards at the Asian Food & Restaurant Awards (AFRA) 2019. Owned by chef Steven Lee who has his roots in Kolkata (where Indo – Chinese cuisine was born), Hakkaland has bagged awards for Best Chinese Cuisine in United Kingdom and Best Chef of the Year London 2019.

Here are two simple recipes by the passionate chef. Try them at home and celebrate Chinese New Year with Indo-Chinese flavours.

Tofu Salt & Pepper

Ingredients

Fresh Red Chilli

Fresh Green Chilli

Crush Black Pepper

Salt

Burnt Garlic

Cornflour

Recipe

Cut tofu into square cubes

Cut with cornflour and then deep fry it

Toss with fresh red and green chillies in a hot wok

Add crushed black pepper , dry burnt garlic and then toss it

Garnish it with shredded cabbage and carrots.

Chicken Lollipop

Ingredients

Chicken Wings

Chopped garlic

Chopped onion

Chopped chillies

Lemon juice

Corriander powder

Chilli powder

Corn flour

Plain flour

Red food colour

Recipe

Take a big bowl and add the chicken wings

Add all the ingredients in a bowl and make a batter , add salt to taste

Add corn flour and plain flour in the batter

Mix the chicken wings in the batter, make sure the batter is well coated to the chicken wings

Deep fry it and serve it hot.