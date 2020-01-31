Celebrate Chinese New Year with these two recipes by Hakkaland
Hakkaland, the renowned Indo-Chinese restaurant located at Harrow, North West part of London recently won two awards at the Asian Food & Restaurant Awards (AFRA) 2019. Owned by chef Steven Lee who has his roots in Kolkata (where Indo – Chinese cuisine was born), Hakkaland has bagged awards for Best Chinese Cuisine in United Kingdom and Best Chef of the Year London 2019.
Here are two simple recipes by the passionate chef. Try them at home and celebrate Chinese New Year with Indo-Chinese flavours.
Tofu Salt & Pepper
Ingredients
Fresh Red Chilli
Fresh Green Chilli
Crush Black Pepper
Salt
Burnt Garlic
Cornflour
Recipe
Cut tofu into square cubes
Cut with cornflour and then deep fry it
Toss with fresh red and green chillies in a hot wok
Add crushed black pepper , dry burnt garlic and then toss it
Garnish it with shredded cabbage and carrots.
Chicken Lollipop
Ingredients
Chicken Wings
Chopped garlic
Chopped onion
Chopped chillies
Lemon juice
Corriander powder
Chilli powder
Corn flour
Plain flour
Red food colour
Recipe
Take a big bowl and add the chicken wings
Add all the ingredients in a bowl and make a batter , add salt to taste
Add corn flour and plain flour in the batter
Mix the chicken wings in the batter, make sure the batter is well coated to the chicken wings
Deep fry it and serve it hot.