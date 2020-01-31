AMONG THE VERY few outlets in the city that offers bona fide Italian bites is Fabbrica – Originale Napoli, tucked in Allenby Road in Bhawanipore. In fact, it is the only dedicated pizzeria serving an authentic slice of Naples on our plates. We dropped in at the 44-seater earlier this week, to taste their ultimate Neapolitan pizza that has rave reviews.

Keep it simple

Out from the wood-fired oven, in flat 60 seconds, was our Margherita Con Bufala, as we sipped on a fresh and citrusy glass of Fab Limonata, a strawberry based drink with a dash of basil topped with a slice of orange. The original Neapolitan pizza wins with its simple ingredients, like most Italian cuisine. It was this very aspect that made Naman Dhandhania choose the cuisine and start the eatery around three years ago with his two friends. All it takes is cheese – Parmesan and Mozzarella, basil leaves, and extra virgin olive oil, to make the thin-crust taste heavenly. The puffy crust with charred notes add to the taste. Naman informs us that the extra smooth texture of the dough is from the Italian 00 Tipo flour that gives the dough an airy and light crust. You can add chicken or ham if you like, for an extra price, but pizza purists suggest you stick to the simple formula.

The 27-year-old owner also suggests that we sample their Fab Fungo, made with Porcini pâté wild mushrooms, fontina and parsley, drizzled with white truffle oil. There are over 15 varieties of pizza on the menu, which also includes non-veg options.

Fabbrica also serves ravioli, something that is hard to find in the city. Here, we sampled their signature Ravioli smothered in silky brown butter. Stuffed with mascarpone and homemade ricotta, the enveloped pasta has a nutty character from the garnish. Burrata makes for a filling brunch and the chef ’s recommended variety is served on a bed of housemade pesto and tangy cherry tomatoes with a super crunchy toast on the side. Keep some space for the decadent Tiramisu Piccolo and relish the espresso flavoured dessert.