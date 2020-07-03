The pretty bistro at Golpark that gave us the feel of a glass house with striking uncluttered decoration is back after a hiatus of three months and Roshni R Sood, Executive Chef, Marbella’s is all set to serve her favourites to her patrons. However, before you plan to indulge yourself here are two must-have recipes that you should try at home to get over your lockdown blues.

Korean Style Fried Chicken



Ingredients



For the chicken



1 1/2 pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs cut into 2-inch pieces



2 eggs lightly beaten



Salt and pepper to taste



1/2 cup of all-purpose flour



1/2 cup cornstarch



Oil for frying



1 tablespoon sesame seeds



Green onions for garnish, optional



For the sauce



1/4 cup ketchup



3 tablespoons gochujang sauce



3 tablespoons honey



3 tablespoons brown sugar



2 tablespoons soy sauce



2 teaspoons sesame oil



Method



Place the eggs in a bowl, add salt and pepper to taste.

Mix the flour and cornstarch together and place in a shallow bowl or on a plate.

Heat 3 inches of oil in a deep pot to 350 degrees F.

Dip each piece of chicken into the egg, then roll into the flour mixture. Repeat with all of the chicken.

Fry 7-8 pieces of chicken at a time for 5 minutes or until golden brown. Drain on paper towels. Repeat the process with all of the chicken.

While the chicken is cooking, whisk together the ketchup, gochujang paste, honey, brown sugar, soy sauce and sesame oil until smooth.

Pour the sauce ingredients into a small pot. Bring to a simmer over medium heat and cook for 1-2 minutes or until sugar is dissolved.

Pour the sauce over the chicken and toss to coat. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and serve, garnished with green onions if desired.





WHITE CHOCOLATE COCONUT BLONDIES (eggless)









Flour 235gm

Castor sugar 150gm

Butter 120gm

White chocolate, chopped 180gm

Desiccated coconut 50gm

Baking powder 10gm

Sea salt 2.5gm

Milk 120ml

Vanilla essence 5ml



Method

Preheat the oven to 180 C

Prep a 7-inch square baking tin by lining it with butter paper or foil

Melt 100gm white chocolate and butter together in a medium-sized bowl, over a double boiler or in a microwave. Mix well to combine.

Stir in the castor and vanilla essence.

Sift flour, baking powder and sea salt together in a separate bowl and fold into batter.

Add the milk in two batches and whisk to make a smooth batter.

Add the desiccated coconut and remaining chopped white chocolate into the batter and mix very well

Transfer the batter into the lined tin.

Bake for 35 to 40 minutes, or until the sides leave the edges of the tin.

Allow it to cool and slice into squares.