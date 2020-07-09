Duck meat has a distinct texture and taste if compared to chicken and if you are a person who loves the tender meat of the bird, then here’s a recipe by Singapore-based Chef Eric Chan. This exquisite recipe from his famed restaurant Mad About Sucre, is sure to make your weekend special. The ace chef, who recently participated with Saransh Goila for Zomaland which was brought down by Singapore Tourism Board, gives you a step by step guide to making this flavourful dish.

Recipe for two portions – Perfect sharing starter for 4 packs or as a main course for 2 packs

Duck Confit Orange Vinaigrette

10 grams of sea salt 4 tablespoon freshly squeezed orange juice

2 sprig of thyme 2 teaspoon organic honey

1 sprig of rosemary 1 teaspoon Pommery Musturd

1⁄2 teaspoon of five spice powder salt to taste

200 gram of duck fat, or vegetable 8 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon chopped coriander

Salad Pepper

240 grams of organic greens

8 cherry tomatoes

1/3 sliced onion silvers

2 tablespoon fresh orange pulps

Orange Vinaigrette

Pour all ingredients in a jar, shake well.

Curing the Duck Leg

Mix together all the mixture (except duck fat) and rub into the Duck leg. Put all into a ziplock bag and leave in the fridge for overnight.

Preheat the oven to 120 ̊C

Pat dry the legs thoroughly

Place the legs in an ovenproof dish deep enough to contain the meat. Pour the duck fat over to cover the duck leg.

Cover the dish with foil and place in the oven to cook for 4 hours or until the meat comes easily away from the bone. Leave to cool in the fat overnight.

Before serving

Remove the legs from the fat and pat dry with kitchen roll

Put the pan on the stove and switch it on.

When the pan is heating up with some smoke, put the duck leg skin down to crisp up the skin

Off stove fire, Remove duck leg. Pat dry of the oil

Assemble

Shake the jar of vinaigrette

Pour over salad

Place the duck confit on top, serve immediately