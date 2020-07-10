Alcohol-infused desserts are all the rage and more and more foodies are adding their favourite cocktails to their desserts, condiments and even snacks. And we must admit, it’s the best of both worlds. But DIY booze-infused desserts can be tricky and unless you are a pro with ratios and are used to making desserts from scratch, things could go very wrong and you could end up with a lot of wasted ice cream! Interestingly, Ballygunge dessert joint Ice-O-Metry has gained steady relevance in Kolkata with its range of organic, low-calorie, fusion flavoured softies and ice creams, which are infused with the choicest of booze.

Moreover, opting for low-fat ice cream is a great option if you’re going for boozy desserts, since it lets you moderate your calorie intake. Ice-O-Metry popularised the trend of adding popular alcohol options like Jack Daniels, sangria and margarita in ice creams along with some additional condiments to create a line of loaded desserts. Nitya Bangur, the mind behind Ice-O-Metry, shared the recipes to two of her easiest DIY ice-cream-based desserts which you can make in your own kitchen in just 10 minutes.

Note: Bangur’s recipes feature two of Ice-O-Metry’s popular alcohol-infused ice creams, namely Vanillum (rum-infused vanilla ice cream) and Coffila (tequila-infused coffee ice cream). But if you’re making your own ice cream from scratch, remember to add the alcohol and ice cream together in the churner/ ice cream maker for an even blend and consistency in flavour.

Coffee Express Cocktail

Prep Time: 10 mins

Coffee Express Cocktail



Ingredients:



- 2 Margarita glasses

- Salt

- Lemon juice

- Coffee powder (of your choice)

- Hot water

- Coffila ice cream (tequila-infused coffee ice cream)

- Chocolate sauce

- Cocoa Powder



Method:



Pour a little lemon juice on a plate and spread some salt on another plate

Take the two margarita glasses, dip the rims in lemon juice then rub them on the plate with the salt, to get a nice even coating around the glass rim.

Put 2 -3 tsp of coffee powder in a cup (depending on how strong you like your coffee) to make hot coffee liquor by pouring some hot water. Stir well.

In the glasses, pour the chocolate sauce on the inside of the glass from the

top keeping it on a tilt by using a spoon. Keep turning the glass to get a nice patterned chocolate coating.

Pour the hot coffee liquor into the glass and add 2 big scoops of the Coffee-flavoured ice cream

Finally, sprinkle some cocoa powder on the top for a nice bitterness.

Twisted Fruity Delight

Prep Time: 10 mins



Ingredients:



- Wine glasses

- Seasonal fruits from your pantry (bananas, apples, mangoes)

- Marie biscuits

- Fruit juice from carton or homemade

- Vanilla ice cream (rum-infused vanilla ice cream)

- Plain soda (optional)

- Salt

- Cherries (optional)



Method:



Chop the fruits into small pieces and put them in the glasses

Add in the fruit juice till your glasses are half full. Top up with a little soda (optional) and a pinch of salt.

Add 2 scoops of the vanilla ice cream, moderate the quantity till the glass is completely full and place a cherry with stem attached on top.

Serve immediately, with a spoon.