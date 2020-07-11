Rum, of course, has its staunch loyalists and an unwavering fanbase. But even if you're not one of those, these interesting rum cocktails are sure to change your mind. And what better occasion to try it out than World Rum Day on July 11. Our pick of recipes with Captain Morgan rum:

Khatta Meetha

Glassware:

Collins

Ingredients:

Captain Morgan Original Rum 45 ml

Tamarind Juice 25 ml

Ginger Honey Syrup 15 ml

Soda Top Up

Method:

Pick all the ingredients on the list and build it up in a Collins glassware

Garnish:

Top it up with soda and some ginger strips

Best served with:

The Khatta Meetha is best served with spicy appetizers- Indian or Oriental

Curry Ru(m)sam

Got some extra curry leaves after making your daal tadka? Throw in some in this cocktail!

Glassware:

Wine Glass

Ingredients:

Captain Morgan Original Rum 45 ml

Curry Leaves 5 – 6 nos

Pineapple Chunks 4 – 5 nos

Pineapple Juice 45 ml

Lime Juice 10 ml

Sugar Syrup 10 ml

Method:

Muddle and shake all the ingredients well in a shaker and pour it into a wine glass



Garnish:

Throw in some curry leaves



Captain Kaapi

Gassware:

Martini/Coupe

Ingredients:

Captain Morgan Original Rum 45 ml

Black Coffee 45 ml

Hazelnut Syrup 20 ml

Method:

Shake all ingredients well in a shaker and pour it into a martini glassware

Garnish:

Garnish with some coffee beans!



Captain Morgan Melon Drama

Ingredients:

45 ml Captain Morgan Original Rum

4 to 5 Musk Melon chunks

30 ml Orange juice

10 ml Lime juice

10 ml Sugar syrup



Method:

Combine Captain Morgan Original Rum, orange juice, sugar syrup, musk melon chunks puree and lime juice in a shaker

Shake for 10 seconds

Strain into an ice filled mug

Garnish with bits of Musk Melon

Fireman

Ingredients:

Captain Morgan Original Rum 45 ml

Passion Fruit Syrup 10 ml

Lime Juice 10 ml

Orange Juice 30 ml

Grenadine 1 dash



Method:

Shake all the ingredients well in a shaker and pour the contents into a hurricane glassware

Garnish with mint sprig and some orange slices



Captain Tea

Glassware: Tea Cup

Ingredients:

Captain Morgan Original Rum 45 ml

Black Masala Tea 60 ml

Cream 15 ml

Chocolate Syrup 10 ml

Method:

Shake all the ingredients well in a shaker and pour it into a tea cup

Garnish:

Top it off with some Parle G biscuits!