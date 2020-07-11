From a chai concoction to a fruity rasam drink, here are some unique rum cocktail recipes for World Rum Day
Rum, of course, has its staunch loyalists and an unwavering fanbase. But even if you're not one of those, these interesting rum cocktails are sure to change your mind. And what better occasion to try it out than World Rum Day on July 11. Our pick of recipes with Captain Morgan rum:
Khatta Meetha
Glassware:
Collins
Ingredients:
Captain Morgan Original Rum 45 ml
Tamarind Juice 25 ml
Ginger Honey Syrup 15 ml
Soda Top Up
Method:
Pick all the ingredients on the list and build it up in a Collins glassware
Garnish:
Top it up with soda and some ginger strips
Best served with:
The Khatta Meetha is best served with spicy appetizers- Indian or Oriental
Curry Ru(m)sam
Got some extra curry leaves after making your daal tadka? Throw in some in this cocktail!
Glassware:
Wine Glass
Ingredients:
Captain Morgan Original Rum 45 ml
Curry Leaves 5 – 6 nos
Pineapple Chunks 4 – 5 nos
Pineapple Juice 45 ml
Lime Juice 10 ml
Sugar Syrup 10 ml
Method:
Muddle and shake all the ingredients well in a shaker and pour it into a wine glass
Garnish:
Throw in some curry leaves
Captain Kaapi
Gassware:
Martini/Coupe
Ingredients:
Captain Morgan Original Rum 45 ml
Black Coffee 45 ml
Hazelnut Syrup 20 ml
Method:
Shake all ingredients well in a shaker and pour it into a martini glassware
Garnish:
Garnish with some coffee beans!
Captain Morgan Melon Drama
Ingredients:
45 ml Captain Morgan Original Rum
4 to 5 Musk Melon chunks
30 ml Orange juice
10 ml Lime juice
10 ml Sugar syrup
Method:
Combine Captain Morgan Original Rum, orange juice, sugar syrup, musk melon chunks puree and lime juice in a shaker
Shake for 10 seconds
Strain into an ice filled mug
Garnish with bits of Musk Melon
Fireman
Ingredients:
Captain Morgan Original Rum 45 ml
Passion Fruit Syrup 10 ml
Lime Juice 10 ml
Orange Juice 30 ml
Grenadine 1 dash
Method:
Shake all the ingredients well in a shaker and pour the contents into a hurricane glassware
Garnish with mint sprig and some orange slices
Captain Tea
Glassware: Tea Cup
Ingredients:
Captain Morgan Original Rum 45 ml
Black Masala Tea 60 ml
Cream 15 ml
Chocolate Syrup 10 ml
Method:
Shake all the ingredients well in a shaker and pour it into a tea cup
Garnish:
Top it off with some Parle G biscuits!