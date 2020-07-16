This quarantine has brought us all a lot closer to tea, but it’s time to explore some adventurous brews and new taste notes. And who better than a tea sommelier to help you out? Certified tea sommelier Snigdha Manchanda, who’s also the founder of artisanal tea brand Tea Trunk and has profiled over 2000 varieties of teas over the last decade, is set to host a tea blending masterclass which will cover the basics of sorting the best brews and perfecting new combinations.

Interestingly, Manchanda specialises in creating signature hand-blended teas and the workshop has been designed to be beginner-friendly so even rookie tea drinkers with a basic knowledge on the subject can join in. Participants can identify and learn the benefits of a variety of teas and a few common herbs, flowers, spices that can be blended into healthy brews. Plus, if you want to make your own flavour profiles, this masterclass could be just your thing. Participants can learn the basic tea blending principles and also learn a few pro tips for blending tea the right way. You can also learn how to compare taste notes and make your own tea blends using the flavour wheel.

The hour-long masterclass has a registration fee of 799 and is scheduled to be held on July 19 at 4 pm. You can find more details here. Plus, Manchanda’s wellness brand Tea Trunk is also hosting a Rakhi special giveaway and the brand has teamed up with a few home-grown artisanal brands to curate some great hampers loaded with teas and other treats. For more details on the contest check out Tea Trunk’s Instagram page.