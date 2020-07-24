The ongoing pandemic and the lockdown in various cities has dampened the spirit of people across the country. But when it comes to eating good food, particularly biryani, people haven't held themselves back.

Swiggy, the on-demand delivery platform conducted an analysis, Swiggy StatEATistics: The Quarantine Edition, of its food orders during the lockdown and the findings testify the fact that Indians love biryani. With 5.5 lakh biryani orders during the lockdown period (March to May), the dish continues to hold the top spot as the most ordered dish. However, it's not mutton biryani but chicken biryani that's a favourite across India.

Another interesting finding of this analysis is the fact that most Indians don't miss dinner. As per the StatEATistics, an average of 65,000 meal orders were placed by 8 pm every day, and this was the busiest hour for delivery partners aka hunger saviours across cities where Swiggy is present.

While biryani continues to be the most favourite dish, when it comes to dessert, the Choco Lava Cake holds the No.1 position. About 129,000 orders for this dessert were placed during the lockdown period. The Gulab Jamun and Butterscotch Mousse Cake came on position two and three respectively.

These findings by the delivery platform just go on to prove that no matter what's going on in life, biryani makes everyone happy!