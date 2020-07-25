If you've been getting into home bartending given the pandemic situation - you are going to love this. ITC Grand Chola has launched a series of refreshers called 'Nice on Ice.' These flavours work as they are or for a fun twist, try them out as pre-mixes for your next virtual party.

With over 16 options to choose from - expect categories such as slushes, juice-based and coffee-based beverages. Priced at an attractive INR 199 all-inclusive per serving, the sale of these beverages has been steadily rising and we're told seem to be very popular on the weekend!

Highlights off the menu

1. Ginger Bailey +Jameson = Ginger James

2. Jasmine Blush + Vodka = Sunday Sunshine

3. Pop Spice + Pepper Vodka = Easy Sippin'

4. Dalgona Dive + Kahlua = Dalgona Deep Dive

5. Mango Rhyme + Vodka = Tropical Reggae

6. Guava Rush + Tequila = That Guava Tree

Available for takeaway or delivery. Order online.

Photo credit: Kobby Mendez on Unsplash