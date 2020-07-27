Bring out the best of Scotch with these three fruity cocktail recipes
You may not associate Scotch with cocktails, but the deep flavours of the beverage make it fun to experiment with. Today, on July 27, the US celebrates National Scotch Day, and that's the best reason to bring out that bottle of Scotch this evening. Here are three fruity Scotch recipes curated by Brand Ambassadors from Diageo India.
DREAMY DUSK
Ingredients:
60ml Black Dog Triple Gold Reserve
Orange Wedge
Method:
Pour the whisky in a glass filled with ice and squeeze in an orange wedge. That’s it!
JOHNNIE BERRY
Ingredients
50ml Johnnie Walker Black Label
1tsp Berry Jam or Preserve of your choice
90ml Soda
1 Mint Sprig
Method:
Fill a highball glass with lots of ice and pour in the whisky. Add the jam and mix well. Top up with soda
and stir well. Garnish with a mint sprig.
PINE BY ME
Ingredients:
45ml Black & White scotch whisky
60ml Fresh Pineapple Juice
5ml Coconut Syrup
5ml Blue Curacao Syrup
10ml Lime Juice
Splash of soda
Method:
Pour all the ingredients with ice into a shaker (except the soda). Shake well and strain into a glass filled with ice cubes. Top with soda and garnish with a pineapple leaf and an edible flower