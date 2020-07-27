You may not associate Scotch with cocktails, but the deep flavours of the beverage make it fun to experiment with. Today, on July 27, the US celebrates National Scotch Day, and that's the best reason to bring out that bottle of Scotch this evening. Here are three fruity Scotch recipes curated by Brand Ambassadors from Diageo India.

DREAMY DUSK

Ingredients:

60ml Black Dog Triple Gold Reserve

Orange Wedge

Method:

Pour the whisky in a glass filled with ice and squeeze in an orange wedge. That’s it!



JOHNNIE BERRY

Ingredients

50ml Johnnie Walker Black Label

1tsp Berry Jam or Preserve of your choice

90ml Soda

1 Mint Sprig

Method:

Fill a highball glass with lots of ice and pour in the whisky. Add the jam and mix well. Top up with soda

and stir well. Garnish with a mint sprig.

PINE BY ME

Ingredients:

45ml Black & White scotch whisky

60ml Fresh Pineapple Juice

5ml Coconut Syrup

5ml Blue Curacao Syrup

10ml Lime Juice

Splash of soda

Method:

Pour all the ingredients with ice into a shaker (except the soda). Shake well and strain into a glass filled with ice cubes. Top with soda and garnish with a pineapple leaf and an edible flower