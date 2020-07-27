Vegetarian or meaty, these bento boxes by The Park Chennai are full of umami goodness. Choose from a Japanese style potato salad with Yakisoba – noodles tossed with vegetables and tonkatsu sauce or Yakimeshi – Japanese fried rice. Non-vegetarians can opt for the potato salad with sides of bacon, Katsu chicken maki and Grilled fish with ginger and soy with sticky rice. Don't forget the melt-in-the-mouth Chocolate Mud Cake for dessert!

INR 795 to INR 1,195 approx. Takeaway or delivery

Pic for representative purposes.