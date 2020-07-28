It’s quite natural to miss dining at your favourite eateries in the city given this pandemic refuses to end. But that doesn’t mean you cannot have your favourite dish from the restaurants that made innumerable evenings with friends and family a memorable affair. Here’s five dishes from the kitchen of Fatty Bao, Monkey Bar, Royal China, Yauatcha and Zobet to regale in the signature flavours and spread positivity. Don your chef’s heart and get going.

Pan Fried Chicken Noodles by Royal China, located at Forum Courtyard

Ingredients



Steamed noodle 250gm

Bok choy 80gm

Fresh mushroom 40gm

Carrot 40gm

Sliced chicken 120 gm

Chicken stock water 200g

Salt 4gm

Sugar 5gm

White pepper 1gm

Sesame oil 2gm

Potato starch 7gm

Oil 5gm



Method



Heat the wok with high flame and add 5gm oil, making sure to swirl it around to coat the sides. Spread out your noodles in an even layer and fry for about 3 minutes, or until golden and crisp. Flip the noodles over and fry so both sides are fried.



Next, heat the wok until just smoking and add sesame oil. Sear the chicken breast. Once browned, add the chicken stock and add the blanched vegetables. Add remaining seasonings and cook till thick.



Pour the entire mixture over the noodles and serve your chicken pan-fried noodles immediately.

Serve with our signature chili oil by the side. (Optional)

Maggie Pakoda by Zobet

Our Childhood Memory Stuff in Cheese and Chilly, Served With Peri Peri Dip

Maggie 70gm pkt

Besan 500gms

Cashew nut broken 2 pc

Almond flakes without skin

Amul processed cheese

Salt

Oil sunflower

Peri Peri

Mayonnaise

Method

Prepare regular Maggie noodles with the given masala with less water.

Leave it for 10 minutes in room temperature and it would become dry.

Put some Amul cheese, cashew nut, almond, chopped green chili and coriander in this dry prepared Maggie.

Shape them as round i.e. make medium sized balls with your hands for stuffing.

Make batter with besan, water, salt, turmeric powder and corn flour. Let the batter sit for some time.

Heat the oil in a wok over medium high heat (180°).

Coat the balls generously with the batter and carefully drop them in the wok. Do not over crowd the wok. You can make 6 pakodas at a time. Keep an eye on the colour and temperature. Keep frying the pakodas till they are light golden brown in colour.

Remove from the wok using a spider spoon and place them on a plate lined with paper towels. Serve with peri peri dip.

Porky Pork Dumplings from Monkey Bar

Ingredients

For the Stock

Pork trotters 2 nos

Scallions 1 bunch

Ginger 50 gms

Garlic 25 gms

Onions 100 gms

Cloves 5 nos

Cinnamon ½ inch piece

Star anise 1 nos

For the dumplings

Pork minces 600 gm

Scallion 100 gms

Chopped Ginger 1 tsp

Chopped Garlic 1 tsp

Red chili (fresh) 3 nos

Dumpling wrappers 2 sheets

Method

For the stock

Soak the pork trotters in ice water for a minimum of 24 hours and a maximum of 48 hours.

Remove from water and pat dry. In a heavy bottom pan add a little oil and sear the trotter on all sides till they get a nice caramel colour.

Wash and roughly chop the scallions, onions, ginger and garlic.

Add the chopped vegetables, pork trotters and the spices in a large stock pot.

Fill with around 15 litres of cold water.

Bring the liquid to a boil, once liquid has reached a boil reduce the heat to a very slow simmer.

Allow this to slowly cook for a minimum of 12 hours Strain the stock and discard the vegetables and spices.

Reduce the strained stock down till you end up with about a litre of stock; season with salt and pepper and reserve.

For the dumplings

In a mixing bowl add the pork mince, chopped scallions, ginger and garlic.

Slit the red chilies lengthwise and remove the seeds.

Finely chop the chilies and add them to the mince mixture. Season with salt and pepper.

Cut the dumpling sheets into squares of about 2x2 inch.

Using a spoon add about 30 gms of the pork mince mixture and shape into pouches, approx 5 dumplings in a portion.

In a steamer steam the dumplings till about 80% cooked, then transfer to a hot skillet and crispen the pieces.

Arrange dumplings in a bowl and pour the broth over. Option of sautéed Chinese cabbage and pok choy can be added as well. Serve with a spicy peanut sauce on the side.

Wild Mushroom Ramen by Fatty Bao

Ingredients

Vegetable oil 1tbps

White button mushrooms, quartered or halved 1 cup

White Fungus ½ cup

Green onions, sliced on the diagonal 2 nos

Brocolli blanched 40gms

Sweet corn boiled 30gms

Ramen noodles 200gms

For stock

Garlic clove 1 pod

Chopped ginger 1 tbps

Carrot 50gms

Leeks 50gms

Celery 30gms

Water 1 cup

Soy Sauce1tbps or to taste

Sugar 1tbps

Rice wine vinegar 1tbps

Toasted sesame seeds for garnish 1tbps

Preparation

Soak shiitake mushrooms and white fungus in hot water until soft, about 10 to 15 minutes. Drain and reserve soaking liquid. Remove any stems and slice if whole. Set aside.

Heat large saucepan over medium high heat. Add vegetable oil. When oil is hot, add mushrooms, garlic and ginger. Cook until mushrooms are tender, about 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in soaked and sliced shiitake and white fungus mushrooms. Cook for 1 minute.

To Make Stock

Add all the ingredients for stock and reserved mushroom liquid, water, soy sauce, sugar and rice wine vinegar. Bring to a boil and simmer for 30-14 mins.

To Make Ramen

Boil water with some salt add ramen noodles into water and cook for 2-3 mins until ramen are al dente. Drain and keep aside

Using tongs, divide noodles evenly among serving bowls. Ladle in broth. Arrange mushrooms, green onions, broccoli and corn over top of noodles. Sprinkle with toasted sesame to garnish.

Chicken Coriander Dumplings by Yauatcha

Ingredients

For thefilling

Chicken filling 600gm

Toban sauce 100 gm

Water chestnut 50gm

Coriander 50 gm

Shallot onion 50 gm

Sesame oil 5gm

Shallot oil 5gm

Seasoning to taste

For the dim sum dough

Wheat starch 100gm

Potato starch 40gm

Red cabbage juice 170gm

Method

To prepare the filling

Boil the chicken and then mince it. Season it with salt, pepper and chili.

Wash, peel and chop the water chestnut, coriander and shallot onion

Blanch the vegetables and drain them.

In a pan add sesame oil, blanched vegetables, minced chicken and chicken broth. Cook it on a high flame for about 1 minute.

Add salt, pepper and Toban sauce to it. Transfer the filling to a flat tray and spread it evenly. Keep aside to cool.

After about half an hour, drizzle some shallot oil and add the seasoning to the above filling.

To prepare the dim sum

For the dim sum skin, mix wheat starch and potato starch.

Heat the red cabbage juice till boiling point and add it gradually into the starch mixture. Mix it using a spoon to form dough

Knead the dough till it forms a ball. Dough should be smooth and elastic.

Use a drinking glass with about 2 inches diameter and cut circles out of the dough. Stack and set aside.

Lay out the dumpling wrappers and fill it with 1tbsp or more of the filling.

Fold over the dumplings in the shape you like and pinch to seal.

Steam the dim sum in the steamer for about 3 minutes and serve hot.