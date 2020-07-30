Seonkyoung Longest

A must-watch for Asian food lovers is chef Seonkyoung Longest’s YouTube channel. The self-taught cook is known for her approachable recipes. Try your hand at traditional green onion kimchi, matcha green tea dutch baby pancake, Sichuan ramen and Mongolian ground beef.

Details: youtube.com/user/SeonkyoungLongest

Mike Greenfield

Mike Greenfield takes us along on his kitchen experiments through his videos on the YouTube channel Pro Home Cooks where he makes everything from scratch. Cook along with his videos such as Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich for Grown Ups, Pulled Pork Challenge or A Brief Introduction to Udon Noodles.

Details: Pro Home Cooks on YouTube

French Guy Cooking

Popular Youtuber Alexis Gabriel Aïnouz runs the channel French Guy Cooking that focuses on fun recipes and kitchen experiments. In his charming French accent, Alex guides us with videos such as I Learned The Art Of The French Croissant, Homemade Bread for Beginners and My Initiation Into True Turkish Meatballs.

Details: youtube.com/user/FrenchGuyCooking

Laura Vitale

Italian-American chef Laura Vitale’s YouTube channel Laura in the Kitchen was started a decade ago and now boasts 3.7 million subscribers. Just toeing the line between comforting and exotic, she posts recipes such as Portugese Inspired Roast Chicken, Summer Corn Pasta, Citrus Raspberry Bars and Blackened Shrimp Caesar Salad.

Details: youtube.com/LauraintheKitchen