The Park Chennai's menu this weekend delivers an indulgent feast. And for Bakrid celebrations - we wouldn't have it any other way! Expect the classic Mutton Biryani, Achari Chicken Tikka with mint chutney, Awadhi Nihari Gosht and for dessert, the sweet goodness of Bread Halwa.

You could also opt for two variants of festive meal boxes which include all of the above favorites in two different sizes. Choose from a portion for two (INR 1,249) or four (INR 2,499) people.

Available on August 1 and 2. Takeaway or delivery.

