Home ferments are on the top of desi millennials’ quarantine radar. With all the extra time, amateur cooks across the country have been giving slow foods a chance and Kimchi is easily one of the most favourite probiotic condiments which can be easily made at home. Bangalore-based fermentary Mossant Fermentary has been making DIY home ferments accessible to desi eaters who want to eat smarter. They also deliver their kimchi, kombucha and galangal via online orders.

The fermentary is hosting a kimchi making workshop on June 24 which will teach you how to prepare kimchi at home using pantry vegetables like napa cabbage, Korean pear, radishes, and easily available seasonings like gochugaru, spring onions, garlic, ginger. Kimchi is a Korean culinary staple made of salted and fermented vegetables, which can be served with almost anything from soups, frittatas, grain or rice bowls, and should ideally be refrigerated if you plan to store it for a long time.

Kimchi could be a great addition to your diet as its a probiotic and has healthy bacteria that’s essential for our systems, and also helps your immune cells to be more active. Mossant Fermentary’s Zoom workshop will feature the founder of the brand, Chef Adithya Kidambi, who will explore what goes into making a traditional kimchi. You can find more details here.