The Classroom by Sanjana Patel is a custom-designed cooking studio which has been hosting immersive, demo sessions for culinary enthusiasts. Patel is of course, the creative director of the beloved Mumbai-based French Patisserie La Folie and has been making way for a community-style learning experience where aspiring chefs and patissiers can engage in interactive studio sessions designed to cultivate their skills. In the last few months amid the Covid pandemic, The Classroom has moved much of its activities online.

In the upcoming session to be held on June 1, Patel is set to host a demo-style workshop on Zoom on choux pastry which is a light, European-style desserty which uses steam as a raising agent. Patel has worked with talents such as Jean-Charles Rochoux, Patrick Roger and Olivier Bajard, and has even donned the role of the Chief of Chocolate Production under Chef Camille Lesecq at Hotel Le Meurice, and she's the best person to help you perfect this nuanced dessert.

In the interactive online baking class, you will learn how to bake the perfect “pâte à choux" or choux pastry. You will also learn how to pipe choux, chouquettes and eclairs along with the techniques to fill, pipe, bake and decorate a range of classic and modern choux pastry. Moreover you will learn the best hacks to ace gluten free choux pastry, Pastry fillings including textured creams and compotes and textural elements and customised flavours of choux.

Those who register will receive all the information via mail and a recipe PDF will also be provided for them before the session. You can find more details here.