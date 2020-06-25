Chetna Makan of The Great British Bake Off fame has a brand new book which will definitely help you eat healthier and greener. Desi millennials have often ranted about how home cooked vegetarian numbers can be boring, but Makan’s new cookbook titled Chetna’s Healthy Indian Vegetarian brings together interesting flavours and hassle-free assemblage to vegetarian dishes from the desi cuisine.

This is also a really timely release considering how everyone wants to eat fresher, locally-sourced veggies right now to build their immunity and this book of easy, delicious vegetarian recipes could just be the thing you need. Makan has previously published cookbooks like The Cardamom Trail and Chai, Chaat & Chutney, and for her new outing she has shared 80 vibrant plant-based recipes inspired by vegetarian and vegan dishes which are found in Indian cuisine. Makan recently took to her Instagram stories to share a glimpse into some of her recipes as she re-created them in her kitchen, including Courgette Pulao and Mushroom and Cashew Curry.

Vegetarian bowl with crispy cauliflower, hummus, mango salad and zatar bread

She also shared a picture of a vegetarian thali featuring Aubergine chokha, Mushroom and cashew curry, Asparagus paneer, Coconut and spinach dal, Podi potatoes, Rajma paneer, Coriander chutney, as all of these recipes are included in her new book. You can find more of her recipes and tutorials on her YouTube channel Food With Chetna and you find her new book on Amazon.