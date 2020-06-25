Discover a menu of delightful pizzas in true Italian flavours now being delivered at your doorstep. From a classic Margherita and Parma Ham & Brie to the popular Chicken Tikka Pizza, chefs from the Taj Coromandel in Chennai present an immaculate range of fresh flavours. Add to that, appetizing garlic bread, calzone and tiramisu for dessert!

The menu is available every Wednesday and Thursday as part of the five-star hotel's Mid-week Pizza Merriment promotion. Also look out for options like the Smoked salmon and caper, Oriental chilli prawn, Thai vegetables and Bacon and barbequed sausage.

Pizzas are thin crust and 9 inches. Price: INR 1,000 + taxes onwards. Available for takeaway or delivery.