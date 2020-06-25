When we visited Burnt Garlic one evening, the casual-diner stood as a beacon of hope amidst the post-Amphan and lockdown chaos and insecurity. Needless to say, winning the customers’ confidence is of top-most priority for them. It was reassuring to note that the diner, situated at the ground floor of the famed Priya Cinema has limited human interaction from the moment you place your order to till you are seated at your table. Thanks to technology, all you have to do is book a table via Zomato or Dineout and with easy exchange of information through QR codes and SMSes, you can find your reserved table, order food and even pay bills. The only interaction happens when the food is served by the staff who are well geared with masks and gloves.

The eatery that is known for its delicious pork preparations looked spacious than before and we were informed that the number of tables has been reduced. So, from 48-seater, the 1500sq ft diner is now 30-seater, making sure that the distance between tables is at least one metre. Each table has a letter listing out the precautions taken by the eatery and also we found a sanitizer sachet for every customer.

While the table was cleaned with disinfectant and not a sanitiser, the cutlery, we were informed are heated at a particular temperature before serving. On our warm plates, the first item to be served was Barbeque Chicken Pizza with Caramalised Onion. If you like a hint of sweetness in your pizza, then we recommend this one for you. Their non-veg platter with four kinds of meat-based appetisers is a good way to start the meal. Consisting of Fish in Sweet Chilli Sauce, Chicken Satay in Peanut Butter sauce, Panko Crumbs Fish Fry and Burnt Garlic Signature Fried Chicken, it is served with four kinds of sauces. The signature chicken fritter is highly recommended for its extra-crispy coating, a special ingredient that will keep you guessing. We even sampled their coriander-based Leangs Fried Rice with Krabi-style Chicken and loved the balance of flavours in them.

For those who want to enjoy the meal at home, they have the DIY kits that include Nasi Goreng, Khow Suey and a few pasta recipes.

Meal for two: Rs 1200 + (inclusive of beverages)