Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) recently announced the launch of Qmin - a mobile app which gives you access to home-delivered gourmet food from Taj's iconic restaurants. These include Golden Dragon and Souk from Taj Mahal Palace in Delhi, Thai Pavilion and Trattoria from President in Mumbai and Ming Yang from Taj Lands’ End in Bandra in Mumbai.

Talking about the announcement, Mr. Puneet Chhatwal, MD & CEO, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) said, “This addition will augment the group’s F&B offerings leveraging a digital platform to address a growing consumer demand for online gourmet food delivery services. Qmin will scale up in the months ahead to include the gourmet Qmin Shop with delicatessen-based food choices. Taj has been home to our guests for more than a century. With the launch of Qmin, we bring Taj to their homes.”

The app will be launched on July 25, followed by the gourmet Qmin Shop in August.