Guacamole makes anything interesting, which is why this Mexican avocado-based dip has become such a kitchen staple even with desi millennials. During quarantine binging especially, more and more youngsters have been pairing their snacks and flat breads with guacamole, and even trying their hands at making guacamole from scratch. And with ready access to avocados now, making guacamole at home isn’t tricky at all. But Instagram cooks have been kicking things up a notch with their versions of spiked guacamole.

Tequila-based guacamole, especially, has been doing the rounds of our Instagram feeds. It’s a great addition considering how accommodating the flavour profile of guacamole is. You can making it super spicy by adding peppers or an extra hot sauce, or you can make it very punchy with some extra cilantro. So, adding tequila only makes it better because it goes so well with the fresh lime and salt which already exist in the guacamole. Here’s a recipe for fresh lime guacamole with tequila

Ingredients:

¼ cup finely chopped white onion

3 tablespoons finely chopped jalapeño, seeds removed

¼ cup chopped tomato, seeds removed

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

1 tablespoon silver tequila

⅜ teaspoon kosher salt

2 medium avocados

Tortilla chips for serving

Method:

Combine onion, jalapeño, tomato, lime juice, tequila and salt in a medium bowl.

Add avocados and mash with a fork or potato masher to the desired consistency. Serve with tortilla chips.