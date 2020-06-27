In the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis all luxury hotels in the city have put numerous safety measures in place. Among them is The Oberoi Bengaluru, which reopened its doors earlier this month.

“The Oberoi Group has always prioritised the health and wellbeing of our guests and colleagues with exacting standards of cleanliness and hygiene. I take this opportunity to assure you that we have used this time to implement even more detailed measures, in keeping with the World Health Organization and Ministry of Tourism guidelines. Our hotels have always been recognised for their meticulous Housekeeping standards, visible to our guests from the moment they enter. Each one of us now stands committed to being industry leaders when it comes to guest and employee safety as we are confronted with COVID-19,” the group’s CEO, Vikram Oberoi, said in a statement.

Among the stringent measures are sanitisation of hotel-owned cars both internally and externally before every guest transfer, placement of hand sanitisers / disinfectant wipes at strategic locations, temperature checks for all guests and staff regularly, continuous cleaning and sanitisation of all touch points in the lobby and other public areas such as countertops, telephones, door handles, elevator buttons, railings and lobby and guest corridor furniture, reconfiguration of seating at restaurants to ensure safe distance between tables, and contactless payment. Another interesting feature is the reserved dining hours (6.30 pm to 8 pm) for senior citizens.

