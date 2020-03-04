The Vodka Revolution is happening at The Parking Lot and you cannot afford to miss this potent and colourful moment.

The Park Street gastropub has curated a smorgasbord of vodka-based cocktails that are worth sipping. Absolutely instagrammable, the menu features Ayurveda, Kolkata Caprioska, Apple Cinnamon Mule, The Hairy Navel, Peri - Peri Fennel Bloody Mary and a lot more. There are shooters too such as Dancing Queen, Blood & Sand, Gold Star and more. That's not it! The Parking Lot is also offering Vodka infused flavoured shots such as Strawberry and Basil, Rose and Green Chilli, Chandan and Jalapeno, Hibiscus and Mint, Vanilla Bean and Green Cardamom, etc. One can make his or own own cocktail from a range that includes drinks like Green Chilli Vodkatini, Boozy Strawberry Basil Lemonade and others.

Keep the tempo going with fun drinking games like Roulette, Drunco, Flip the cup & Tic Tac Toe. Get your lucky charm along to win the game of dice roll to have a free shot.

When: 1st - 15th March, 2020

Where - The Parking Lot, Kolkata

Pocket Pinch for two - Rs. 1200 (exclusive of taxes)