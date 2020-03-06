The benefits of dates are known to all and adding more taste to the fruit that has a high source of antioxidants is The Date House. Re-introducing dates as a delicious alternative to sweets The date House rolls out a variety of dates to make you indulge in healthy eating.



Pitted Dates: This is their basic product which is sourced from the finest varieties from Saudi Arabia. It’s all pitted to ensure the comfort of anytime energy booster.



Premium Filled Dates: These are luxurious dates with a filling of fresh imported nuts. They are very fleshy and are available in various different options for the customers. Their origin is from Saudi Arabia & Jordan.





Premium Filled Chocolate Dates: The Date House is also offering premium filled dates coated with 3 different types of chocolate (Rose Valley, Dark, Milk & white). Dates are being pitted & then stuffed with almond, and on top premium, chocolate is being poured.



Ajwa Dates: This is one of the most premium dates available all across, due to its quality & its religious relevance in Islam. It is being believed that Prophet Mohammed used to break hisr fast with these dates due to its health benefits.





Premium Organic Dates: These are Medjool dates from Jordan. These dates have a great energy booster, and it has been certified by ECOCERT for being an organic one. Medjool dates take you on a journey to the dunes and the desert, to the Emirates and back again, all in the lap of luxury.



Cookies: The Date House is introducing Date cookies in 3 different flavours -Honey Almonds, Coconut Crunch, and Honey Oats.