Bakstage was one of the first true-blue pubs to have opened up in Sector V; now, when there are almost too many gastropubs to keep up with, Bakstage still enjoys the first mover's advantage. The rock-themed pub opened up around 5 years back and quickly found a loyal clientele who have stuck around. But Bakstage just had a major makeover and is making way for a more adventurous experience, culinary and otherwise.

Assorted non vegetarian platter

The first thing you should notice when you step into the fantastic 8,000 square feet space is the pop art mural on the bar ceiling, which is an impressive caricature of some classic rock icons, it’s fun, it’s brainy and just the right conversation starter. You’ll also find a wall full of quirky art featuring old cassette cover from the most iconic album, and a really funky chain mail separating detail in the dining area which adds an edge to the space.

Beer batter fish finger

Bakstage is famous for its whiskey, any steady Bakstage-goer will vouch for that; so we made it a point to try out some of the other options like the Tequila Sunrise and the Long Island Iced Tea, the latter being the joint’s speciality. Bakstage’s menu obviously has a focus on bingeable platters, which go well with alcohol. You’ll find several well-curated platters which are great if you want something for the table. We started with the Chef’s Special Assorted Non Vegetarian Platter which features chicken tikka, chicken tenders, chilli chicken and reshmi kebab. You can also go for the Chef’s Special Mezze Platter which is gorgeously stacked with Sheesh Tawook, Kibbeh, Hummus and much more.

Chicken Tikka Naaza at Bakstage

The Tandoori Broccoli Malai Kebab was our favourite pick from the appetiser menu, it is rich and perfectly seasoned. The Naaza is another number which you'll only find at Bakstage; considering how the naan has taken off as a global street food hit, this fusion number makes perfect sense. It’s as simple as it sounds, it’s a pizza made with a naan base. We went for the Chicken Tikka Nazza, which was super crispy and had a really interesting play of textures.

Also make it a point to try at least one of the sizzlers from the menu. The signature one is a fantastic, well-portioned Half Roast Chicken with Jack Daniel Bar-be-qued sauce, which is a superb fix; they are smokey, very American and feature the perfect balance between flavour and spectacle. The Veg Cutlet Sizzler with Hot Garlic Sauce is a wholesome pick too, as it is accompanied with some noodles.

Gulkandh Cheesecake

The Gulkand Cheesecake was perhaps the clear winner, it had an excellent profile, wasn’t overwhelmingly creamy, and could accommodate the spicy notes. Our recommendations? Definitely the Half Roast Chicken with Jack Daniel Bar-be-qued sauce sizzler, any Naaza from the menu and the Beer Battered Fish Fingers. Price for Two: Rs 1,500