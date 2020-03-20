FOR THOSE OF you who remember and missed Over The Top, popularly known as OTT in Park Street (a favoured open-air spot for many to unwind in the evening), it is now back as Hammer. In its five-month slumber, the property has revamped itself into a rooftop garden with wooden seats, green planters, glass-heavy interiors and the noteworthy Instagrammable vertical garden with the graffiti that says ‘Always on the top’.

Also, from a nocturnal hotspot, the 55-seater diner has become diurnal and we dropped to check out their brand new brunch. Already buzzing with infectious energy on an early Sunday afternoon, we are informed that the bright diner changes completely as the sun sets and that it has already hosted few parties. “The idea to open a rooftop lounge like Hammer came to my mind when I felt that Kolkata needs a place with a glass roof as well as an enclosed space, where one can eat, drink and lounge with their gang. Also, Hammer takes you on a roll with exotic cocktails and an array of new dishes, curated by our star chef, Shaun Kenworthy,” offers owner Abhishek Kajaria.

The a la carte menu here features Indian, Italian and Continental dishes and sipping Secret Garden, a vodka-based drink with the flavour of green apple. Before settling in our seats we decided to add fruits in our diet and picked up slices of oranges, watermelon and papaya from the salad station. Chef Anthony Gomes first teased our taste buds with a tandoori delight — Stuffed Baby Potato that was accompanied by mint yoghurt chutney. The flavoursome dish made way for the hummus platter consisting of three types of the chickpea preparations, served with crispy lavash. Out of the three variants — beetroot, pesto and the classic hummus, we loved our lavash dunked in pesto hummus for its herby notes.

Before we could finish our crisps, the rectangular-shaped pizza landed on the table making us switch to the popular Italian dish. The thin crust pizza with seasoned chicken pieces covered in mozzarella cheese is highly recommended. You will also find pasta on the menu and choose from the two sauces — white and red.

For those who are looking for a full meal can opt for Hunan Fish with Hakka Noodles or the Murgh Laziz Tikka masala with Banarasi Pulao. For sweet cravings finish your brunch with the decadent Mississippi Mudpie, that is topped with white chocolate crisp and rose petals.

Price for two: `1,500 ++ with alcohol