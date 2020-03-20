Hard Rock Cafe’s brand new extended menu is the talk of the town and with very good reason; the popular eatery has come up with a line-up so indulgent and scrumptious, it will bring some serious changes to your go-to order. The menu puts a focus on its all-new, award-winning Steak Burgers, headlined by the world’s first edible 24-Karat Gold Leaf Steak Burger; on every purchase of the burger, HRC will donate Rs 99 to benefit the Rural Healthcare Foundation.

The 24K Gold Leaf at Hard Rock Cafe

The 1⁄2-lb fresh steak burger is topped with a very edible 24-Karat edible gold leaf along with Tillamook cheddar cheese, leaf lettuce, vine-ripened tomato and red onion. It’s juicy, tender and quite filling. The ideal accompaniment for the burger would be something from the Boozy Milkshakes menu, which features a range of elaborate milkshakes topped with alcohol. Our recommendation? The Cookies and Cream Milkshake which is made with vanilla ice cream, white chocolate, Oreos, whipped cream, sugar-dusted brownie chunks and is topped with vanilla vodka.

Jumbo Combo Bruschetta

But coming back to burgers, which is the menu’s star attraction, there are also some other elaborate picks you can go for, like the Double Decker Double Cheese Burger which is a tribute to the franchise’s 1971 Down Home Double Burger and is made of one full lb. of two stacked steak burgers with American cheese, mayonnaise, leaf lettuce, vine-ripened tomato and red onion. We were also really impressed to find a Steak Salad on the menu, considering how difficult it is to score in the city; it features grilled fajita steak on a bed of fresh greens tossed in blue cheese vinaigrette, topped with crumbled goat cheese

A plate of Nachos at Hard Rock Cafe

In the the Shareables menu you will find family-friendly platters like Charred Huli-Huli Veg Skewers (featuring Hawaiian spice rubbed vegetables, glazed with huli-huli sauce, served with a beet salad), Tex-Mex Spiced Grilled Chicken and Amritsari Fish N Chips. The menu has a lot of easy, numbers for when you are eating out with a big squad; like the One Night in Bangkok Spicy Shrimp, which is served on a bed of creamy coleslaw to and Three Cheese and Roma Tomato Flatbread, which is made with three kinds of cheeses.

The fantastic boozy milkshakes at Hard Rock Cafe (Instagram/ Hard Rock Cafe)

If you’re a fan of sliders, you will find a great line-up of Authentic American-style sliders on the menu. Whiskey Bacon Jam Sliders, for instance, are made with American cheese, onion rings and homemade Jack Daniels Whiskey bacon jam on freshly toasted brioche bun.

And last but not the least, for dessert, look no further than HRC’s newly-added classic New York Cheesecake, served with layers of chocolate and caramel sauce. It was fantastically set and topped with butterscotch sprinkles which added a really interesting texture to the dessert, and made it more complete. Our recommendations from the menu? 24-Karat Gold Leaf Steak Burger, BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger, Classic Nachos and Three Cheese & Roma Tomato Flatbread (featuring Mozzarella and mixed cheddar cheese, Roma tomatoes and fresh basil, drizzles with cilantro pesto). Price for two: Rs 2,500