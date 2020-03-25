You may be stuck at home with your family or be completely on your own this Gudi Padwa, but that's no reason to fret. In case you can't go out to celebrate, you can always whip up a quick, hassle-free dessert for yourself at home.

The springtime festival means a great deal to people across the country and while people usually decide to spend it with their families, this year is a little different, as the entire country is locked up in their homes, with or without their families. What can be better to cheer you up than a chilled fruit dessert? So, we got Chef Nilesh Pawar, Head Chef - The Byke Group of Hotels & Resorts to share his signature mango shrikhand recipe with us, which can easily be re-created with ingredients from your kitchen! Have a look"

Ingredients:

250gm Yogurt/Curd

50gm Alphonso Mango puree or Mango Pulp

80gmPowdered Sugar or as per taste

2gm Cardamom

20ml Milk

1gm Saffron

2gm Chopped Pistachios

2gm Chopped Almonds

Method:



-Take A Muslin Cloth Or Cheese Cloth And Place The Yogurt In It; Hang It For 3-4 Hours To Drain Out The Whey From Yogurt.

- After 3-4 Hours Remove The Yogurt From Cloth And Add Into The Bowl.

- Place The Bowl Inside The Refrigerator For 1-2 Hrs.

- Soak The Saffron In The Milk.

-Take A Yogurt Bowl From Refrigerator And Whisk Very Well Using With Spatula Or Weird Whisk, Then Add Sugar, Soaked Saffron, Milk And Mix Well.

-Now Add Mango Pulp, Cardamom Powder, Chopped Almond –Pistachios And Mix Well Till All Combine Properly, Then Keep It In Refrigerator For 1-2 Hours.

- Garnish Mango Shrikhand With Chopped Pistachios-Almonds And Serve Chilled.