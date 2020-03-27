Kolkata’s coffee lovers already have the micro-roastery Drumroll on their radar, because something this essential needs no publicist. And Pooja Baid, the mind behind Drumroll agrees. “We could judge by the response that people in the city were desperately craving for something a little more personalised, when it comes to their coffee,” she tells us as we drop in one morning to witness a live roasting session.

“Drumroll is a bespoke micro-roastery, we have hand-picked a few estates across the country, and these specialty coffee variants can be roasted in several different ways, be it sun-dried, or washed, and you can choose the kind of acidity you want, the degree of roasts, which is so important. These permutations can completely change the way your coffee tastes!,” Pooja reveals as she preps up the in-house roaster.

Drumroll hand-picks coffees from three premium estates across the country

The three estates which Drumroll sources its coffee from are the Cauvery Peak Estate (which produces crisp, acidic, fainty chocolate-y hints of flavour), the Baarbara estate (has a distinctly fruity undertone in their coffee) and the Thogarihankal estate (known for its minor but distinct woody notes). “Each region produces very different flavours. Let’s say one variant takes in the fruity notes from the soil that it shares with an apple plantation or some other fruit, the other region’s coffee will absorb the woody or citrusy notes it finds in its soil. It’s really complex and it completely changes the astringency and the aroma,” Baid reveals.

Here's a closer look at the roasting process

So, what happens when you call in to place an order? You call in a day or two in advance, with the specific estate, the flavour (cocoa, citrusy, nutty or hints of berries), the kind of acidity you prefer (smooth, bright, astringent), the particular grind (fine, ground or medium), and the type of roast (light, medium, or dark).

“We are really conscious about an eco-friendly farming process, and an all-round focus on sustainability. In fact, even our packaging is completely recyclable, it is made of kraft paper that can be repurposed. We give out these small how-to cards with our coffee with ways to recycle your leftover coffee to encourage a zero-waste policy. So, there are pointers on how you can re-use them as fertilisers, or face scrubs,” Pooja reveals.

The different kinds of coffees at Drumroll

The roasting process took less than 20 minutes, as she put in some washed, AA arabica green coffee beans into the roaster. “In small batches we can always control the kind of roasts; the beans release the air that’s trapped inside them which accentuate the notes. In freshly roasted coffee, you can smell the differences distinctly,” she added, as she took out some beans mid-roast to show us the difference in gradation. Baid’s Sarat Bose Road European bistro Piccadilly Square also has a separate menu with Drumroll’s specialties, and you must have seen the hugely Instagram-worthy Coffee-in-a-Cone already. We also tried the fantastic Campfire Latte which is made with medium-roasted Chilkmagalur coffee and is topped with dreamy marshmallows!