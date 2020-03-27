Chef Prabhakar Nagaraj started his career with Taj Coromandel in 1994. It wasn’t until he spent time at the Institute of Hotel Management, Chennai as a student that he decided that he wanted to be nothing other than a chef. He recently started dabbling with healthy ingredients to rustle up salads and soups. “It is the need of the hour to keep our bodies fuelled with nutritious food. Also, off-late, people have become more conscious about healthy eating, so I have been concentrating on making dishes that keep them energetic through the day and help them with anxiety,” says the Bengaluru-based chef who is also the managing partner at Culinary Development at Elior India. He came up with the asparagus avocado and almonds with sesame citrus dressing as he wanted a dish that beautifully combines the crunchy asparagus with the buttery smooth avocado. “This dish is light on your tummy and all the ingredients are incredibly healthy,” informs the chef, who has extensively trained in French cuisine. Here’s how you can make whip up this dish at home.



Asparagus Avocado and Almonds with Sesame Citrus Dressing

Ingredients:

For the salad:

| 4 spears fresh asparagus

| 2 ripe avocados- cut in wedges

| ½ cup almonds, toasted | 2 tbsp white sesame seeds, toasted

For the sesame citrus dressing:

| 3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

| 2 tbsp orange juice | 1 tbsp lemon juice |1 tsp sesame oil

| Finely grated zest of half a lemon and 1tsp Orange zest

| sea salt and ground black pepper

Method:

■ Cook the asparagus in lightly salted boiling water and then drain it.

■ Refresh the cooked asparagus by immersing it in cold water.

■ Place it in a bowl with avocados, almonds and sesame seeds and mix.

■ Combine the dressing ingredients and sprinkle it gently.

■ Serve it all at once.