The lockdown might spoil your menu for Jamai Shashti as there are high chances that you will have to struggle for the ingredients. But here's an easy way out. Order online!

Chowman

This Jamai Shashti, let Chowman pamper your son-in-law, while you stay in the safety of your home. Forget the hassle of cooking and cleaning and choose from a wide array of delicious Chinese cuisine, that we are sure your family will love. Their selection of delectable items is bound to make your celebrations grand. From starters like Pan Fried Chilli Fish, Kung Pao Chicken, to main courses like Mixed Fried Rice, Chowman's Special Noodles, Moon Fan Fried Rice, and side dishes like Chilli Wine Fish and Prawn in Oyster Sauce and much more, make delectable your pick.

Price for two – 900+taxes

Full menu available online on Chowman App. Details: 9830192752/70

Rollick

Is your Jamai a fan of Daab Malai ice-cream? Show him some love by adding the creamy dessert to the special menu of the day from Rollicks. The other flavours include Shahi Rabdi and Mango Sundae. Available via Zomato and Swiggy. Time-12 noon to 10.30 pm, every day.

Pocket Pinch – Rs 270 for a tub of Daab Malai ice cream, Rs 220 for the Shahi Rabdi combo, Rs 180 for Mango Sundae

Oudh 1590

For your son-in-law who loves a plateful of aromatic Biryani, Oudh 1590's delectable menu will keep him happy on his special day. From the best authentic Awadhi Biryanis to Mutton Galawati Kabab, Murgh Zafrani Kabab, Murgh Qalmi Kabab, Oudh Special Raan Biryani, Special Kolkata Mutton and more, take your pick.

Pocket Pinch: Rs 1000 + taxes for two

Details: Call on 9073354875, 7980334878, 8777476366 | Zomato & Swiggy