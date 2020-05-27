At times, I dream of coffee. The froth kissing the rim of the cup, with a dainty pattern of leaves on it, ready to get smudged with every sip. I also see stains of my red lipstick forming abstract art on the cup. The aroma of a hot coffee fills the dream with scenes of days when the cuppa would spice up conversations or give a kick to sit in front of the computer and chase deadline successfully.#lockdowndays

Recreating the experience of a café is difficult but with Lavazza, the Italian coffee brand, dreams can be turned into reality. Though the traditional preparation requires an espresso machine with a steam wand, but did you know that the same result – the crown of creamy and thick foam on top of the coffee can be achieved with a French press machine, or even with a stick blender!

French press:

1. Warm up the milk in a small pot or in the microwave and pour it in a French press machine

2. Close the French press and foam the milk by thrusting the piston for 15 seconds, gradually decreasing the amplitude of the up and down motion (no need for a full-fledged work out session!)

3. Blend the milk with circular movements of the French press, in order to let it set before pouring into the cup

Immersion blender:

1. After warming up the milk, pour it in a blender-friendly container

2. Immerse the stick blender in the milk and start blending at low speed for about a minute.

3. For a bigger froth, keep the blender just below the surface of the milk, in order to incorporate more air in.

The other half of the secret to this great drink is opting for the right quality blend like Qualità Rossa. Pour the coffee slowly, until it fills 1/3 of the cup and, within 10 seconds, pour in the creamy milk froth.

You can decorate your cappuccino with cocoa powder, sweet syrups, and chocolate shavings or crushed hazelnuts. Or if you are feeling ambitious then you can then create your own designs with stencils and toothpicks on the surface of the foam.

Note: When it comes to milk, everyone has their preferences: some choose skim milk, others prefer rice or soy milk. When it comes to making a perfect cappuccino, however, the go-to milk is fresh and whole: its fats and proteins are fundamental to make it set just right, thick and foamy.