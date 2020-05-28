Cookies, headstands and coconut oil? Our latest Saturday Night Indulge Insta Live with Aditi Mammen Gupta was a fun cocktail of eclectic conversation threads. The founder of Posh Nosh (gourmet sauces and spreads) and food blogger gave us a quick glimpse of her brand new vegan protein powder under newly launched health and wellness brand Origin Nutrition, told us how to make melted chocolate instantly harden around your ice cream with a dash of coconut oil and gave us a peek at her fitness routine. All of this, while demo-ing a Gluten-free Lava Cookie recipe from start to finish! The recipe for the cookies, which we could tell from our screens, was gooey and scrumptious. Here it is!

Aditi Mammen Gupta

Gluten-free lava cookies

Ingredients:

2 cups cashew nuts | ¼ tsp salt | ½ cup brown sugar | 1 egg or 3 tablespoons

powdered chia seeds | ½ tsp baking soda | 1 tbsp vanilla essence | 12 pieces of chocolate chunks (preferably above 60% cocoa solids)



Method:

● Preheat your oven to 180°C. Toast the cashew nuts in a pan over medium heat till they turn evenly brown.

● Cool the toasted cashews and blend them in a mixie or food processor with salt till it forms a smooth wet paste. Your cashew butter is ready.

● In a bowl, mix together the cashew butter and brown sugar.

● Now add in your egg, baking soda and vanilla essence. Mix till well combined.

● It is time to roll your cookies! Roll out a ball of cookie dough and place it in your palm. Press a chocolate chunk in the middle of the cookie dough ball. With your fingers, slowly bring the sides of the cookie dough up and over the piece of chocolate.

Once it is totally covered, then press the cookie dough slightly flatter and place it on a baking sheet.

● Put your cookies nto the oven for 13 to 15 minutes till they turn slightly golden brown. Remove them from the oven and devour warm!

