If you're planning a gourmet Diwali hamper this year, ditch the plain old desi laddoos and dried nuts and check out Magnolia Bakery's freshly-made baked goods. The Bengaluru bakery has come up with conveniently portioned jars of mini cookies, mini biscottis, Sea Salt Caramel Cookies and crowd favourites like Almond, Orange Crinkles, and mini classic cupcakes, which could make for great edible for Diwali gifting since they're all hand-made and baked daily.

Eggless cake combo

The bakery is also introducing a limited edition range of loaves, in rare and delicious flavours like Marble Cream Cheese Brownie, Strawberry Sour Cream, Banana Streusel and Magic Cookie Bar. Magnolia Bakery also offers eggless variations of the loaves with the Eggless Double Fudge and Eggless Caramel Pecan loaves. You can also opt for different combinations of the small wooden tray gift hampers featuring an assortment of mini cupcakes, cookie jars, biscotti jars and a Loaf. The large wooden trays include cheesecakes, a cupcake box speciality and cupcake box classic.

The hampers are also quite economical as they Mini Classic Cupcakes cost only INR 300 + Tax, the small wooden trays will cost you something around INR 1400 and the large wooden trays also start from INR 1400 onwards.